Mr. Harold Eugene Ray, 90, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away Monday, Jan. 4, 2021.
Mr. Ray was born in Tate, Georgia, on Oct. 25, 1930, the son of the late Ancel Harold Ray and Irene Ganues Ray. He was a veteran having served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. During his working career he was self employed as a monument specialist. He was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include his daughter, Buffy Ray Holmes; and significant other, (Jody Denny); daughter-in-law, Cindy Ray; grandchildren, Casey Ray (Kimberly), Chris Ray, and Carrie Wrixon (Craig) and three great-grandchildren, Brayden, Abby and Mia.
Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Holloway Ray; sons, Craig Ray, Michael Ray; sister, Helen Hollingsworth and brother, Hubert Ray.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Carroll County Humane Society, P.O. Box 1304, Carrollton, Georgia 30112.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almon
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
