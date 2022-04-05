Harold Walter Peacock Jr., 79, died on Friday, March 25, 2022.
Harold was born on Dec. 9, 1942, in Charleston, S.C., to Harold Walter Peacock Sr. and Ernell Sanders Wysocki.
Harold was preceded in death by his parents; his younger brother, Jimmy Wayne Peacock; his sister-in-law, Patricia Lynn McGrew Peacock; his wife, Linda May Brogan Peacock.
Harold is survived by his daughter, Claire Peacock Ragsdale and spouse, Brian (Decatur); son, Clint Peacock and spouse, Kara (Waco); sister, Miriam Beal and spouse, Max, (Martinez); niece, Laura Peacock Smith,and spouse, Sean (Mt. Pleasant, S.C.); sister-in-law, Laura Rodgers (Chandler, AZ); sister-in-law, Loretta Thames and spouse, Wally, (Bartlesville, OK), niece, Sarah Bobbitt Lechner and spouse, Bryan, (Lakewood, CO); three great-nephews, Gregor Smith, Brecken Smith and Finnegan Lechner; one great-niece, Hazel Lechner; and numerous cousins.
He and Linda settled in Carrollton, in 1991 and lived there for 30 years. He was a member of the Waco Church of Christ in Waco.
A celebration of life/memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Waco Church of Christ.
If you would like to make a donation in his honor, please donate to Tanner Hospice Care in Carrollton.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel; 770-836-0044.
