Harold Otwell

Harold Wilton Otwell, 91, of Bowdon, passed away on Oct. 1, 2021.
He was born on May 28, 1930, in Carroll County, Georgia, son of the late Albert Wilton Otwell and Sara Couch Otwell.
He proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict where he received two Bronze Service Stars and the United Nation Service Medal.
He worked as a repairman for typewriters and adding machines as well as a locksmith for Fort McPherson and Fort Gilliam for more than 35 years. He had his own service and repair shop that he ran from his home for 30 years. He was known around the Carroll County area as “The Typewriter Man.”
When he wasn’t working, he enjoyed going to bluegrass festivals, mountain vacations, and spending time with his family.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a sister, Sara Ann Williams.
Survivors include his loving wife of 68 years, Martha Long Otwell; sons and daughters-in-law, Mitchell and Debbie Otwell, and Victor and Becky Otwell; daughter and son-in-law, Angie and Tony Crawford; grandchildren, James Otwell, Brandon Otwell, and Crystal Stancliff; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be conducted on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at 3:30 p.m. from the Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with Dr. Barry Thompson officiating.
Interment will follow in Carroll Memory Gardens.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
