Dr. Harold Loyd Whitman, of Cataula, passed away on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022.
He was born in Carroll County, to the late Loyd Whitman and Edna Butler Whitman on Nov. 28, 1930. Known as Whit to his friends, he is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 54 years, Anita Bragg Whitman; his devoted daughter, Amy Whitman Perry and beloved son-in-law, Jack; his granddaughter and joy, Shiloh Perry; and his caregiver and valued family friend, Vickie Collins. Over the years, Mandy, Molly, Dixie, Ladybug, Nana, Precious, Buddy and Fella were beloved adopted dogs who received and returned his unconditional love.
Born in the Great Depression, Whit was the first of his family to graduate high school, served in the Korean War, got his industrial engineering degree from Auburn and, after a successful stint in industry returned to Auburn to earn a Doctorate in Education. He met his wife, Anita, in the same program. They both became professors in the Columbus College School of Education and he was instrumental in getting accreditation for what is now Columbus State University. Whit was program director for the Master’s and Specialist Degree programs for Reading Education. He founded and directed a reading clinic at CSU that worked with the Chamber of Commerce, the Muscogee County School District, and Tillinghurst Adult Ed Center to help kids and adults with reading problems. He was also a board member of the Columbus Literacy Council.
Over five decades, Whit traveled with his wife and daughter, heading West in the summer of 1971 with Anita and their 9-month old daughter, Amy. The RV adventures didn’t stop till his 80s and also included international trips with his wife, Anita. In his later days, everyone who knew him remarked how Whit never complained and always reminisced on how amazing and fortunate his life was. His mind remained as sharp as his wit and as wise as his compassion.
The funeral service was at Whispering Hills Nature Preserve and Natural Green Cemetery on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at 2 p.m. in LaGrange, at 3550 Mooty Bridge Road. The service was outdoors and the family asked guests to dress comfortably and warmly with sensible shoes. Please wear masks.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of Dr. Whitman/Whit to the Humane Society of Harris County, Georgia. Donations may be mailed to 3938 Barnes Mill Road, Hamilton, GA 31811 or given via hsharrisco.org by clicking the donate button. Higgins Funeral Home at Hunter Allen Myhand, 706-884-5626.
