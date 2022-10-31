Harold Lee House

Harold Lee House, age 81 of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, October 30, 2022. He was born March 24, 1941, in Floyd County, Georgia, the son of the late Willie David House and the late Florence Lorene House.

Harold served his country in the United States Army for three years, then came home to work for Mayfield Dairies. He retired after working for Mayfield Dairy for 30 years. Harold was a member of the Mackey Masonic Lodge #120 F&AM in Cave Springs for 59 years.

To send flowers to the family of Harold House, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Nov 2
Visitation
Wednesday, November 2, 2022
5:00PM-8:00PM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Nov 3
Funeral
Thursday, November 3, 2022
11:00AM-12:00PM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral begins.

Trending Videos