Harold Lee House, age 81 of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, October 30, 2022. He was born March 24, 1941, in Floyd County, Georgia, the son of the late Willie David House and the late Florence Lorene House.
Harold served his country in the United States Army for three years, then came home to work for Mayfield Dairies. He retired after working for Mayfield Dairy for 30 years. Harold was a member of the Mackey Masonic Lodge #120 F&AM in Cave Springs for 59 years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by wife Betty “Maxine” House; his brother, Charles House; his sister, Joyce Youngblood; and a young grandson.
He leaves to cherish his memory, son and daughter-in-law, Tommy & Pam House, Whitesburg, Georgia; stepchildren: Selena & Eric Beatty, Dallas, Georgia, Sebrena & Shawn McNeeley, Blue Ridge, Georgia, and Greg & Becky Price, Newnan, Georgia; sister, Dottie Walden, Cave Springs, Georgia; grandchildren: Ashley (Bobby) Payne, Cass (Rachel) Jones, Keri (Jeremy) McCormick, Lauren (Jacob) Orbeck, Abby (Ethan) Hembree, Matthew Jacobs, Jessica McNeely, Christopher McNeely, Amanda (Ben) Echols, and David (Erin) Price; and thirteen great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, November 3, 2022, at 11 a.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with Dr. John Pennington and Rev. Jimmy Lester officiating. Interment will follow in the Lowell Community Cemetery with the American Legion Post #143 rendering military honors. The following gentleman serving as pallbearers, Cassidy Jones, Jeremy McCormick, Jacob Orbeck, Ethan Hembree, Matthew Jacobs, Johnny Watkins, and Kenney Yancey. Honorary pallbearers will be the members of the Masonic Lodge #120.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, from 5-8 p.m.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
