Mr. Harold “Hal” Mundy Wilson, Jr., age 72 of Villa Rica, Georgia passed away on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023.
Funeral service will be conducted Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023 at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Almon Funeral Home with Rev. Ronnie Puckett and Dr. Kevin Williams officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, P.O. Box 5014 Hagerstown, MD 21741 or online at https://give.michaeljfox.org/give/421686/#!/donation/checkout
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
