Mr. Harold “Hal” Mundy Wilson Jr., age 72 of Villa Rica, Georgia passed away on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023.
Mr. Wilson was born in Villa Rica, Georgia on March 11, 1951, the son of the late Harold M. Wilson, Sr. and Clarice Elizabeth Holland Wilson. He graduated from Georgia State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Urban Planning in 1974 and a Master’s degree in Public Administration from Georgia State and began his career with the Georgia Department of Transportation in 1977. Throughout his thirty plus years with the GDOT, he served in various capacities such as a Planner in the Bureau of Public Transportation, Rail Program Manager in Intermodal Programs and Intermodal Programs Administrator and project manager for numerous studies relating to the state’s passenger rail program.
He enjoyed bushhogging the pasture, gardening flowers or vegetables and was a member of the Carrollton First United Methodist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Deborah Wilson; sons and daughter-in-law, Ryan Mundy Wilson, Paul Andrew and Clarie Forman Wilson; sisters, Karen Clarice Wilson Chester and Mindy Wilson Dockery. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Clarice Wilson; grandparents, Raymond Roy and Annie Ruth Holland, Jesse and Lou Wilson.
Funeral service will be conducted Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023 at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Almon Funeral Home with Rev. Ronnie Puckett and Dr. Kevin Williams officiating.
Interment will be in Mars Hill Baptist Church Cemetery with Tommy Wallis, Dan Lipscomb, Aiden Chester, Riley Chester, Matthew Chester and Jason Dockery serving as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, P.O. Box 5014 Hagerstown, MD 21741 or online at https://give.michaeljfox.org/give/421686/#!/donation/checkout
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
