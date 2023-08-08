Harold “Hal” Mundy Wilson Jr.

Mr. Harold “Hal” Mundy Wilson Jr., age 72 of Villa Rica, Georgia passed away on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023.

Mr. Wilson was born in Villa Rica, Georgia on March 11, 1951, the son of the late Harold M. Wilson, Sr. and Clarice Elizabeth Holland Wilson. He graduated from Georgia State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Urban Planning in 1974 and a Master’s degree in Public Administration from Georgia State and began his career with the Georgia Department of Transportation in 1977. Throughout his thirty plus years with the GDOT, he served in various capacities such as a Planner in the Bureau of Public Transportation, Rail Program Manager in Intermodal Programs and Intermodal Programs Administrator and project manager for numerous studies relating to the state’s passenger rail program.