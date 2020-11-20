Mr. Harold Boyce of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Nov. 15, 2020.
Mr. Boyce was born in Haralson County, Georgia, the son of the late Floyd Boyce and Pearl N. Boyce. He was a veteran, proudly serving his country in the U.S. Army. His working career included Lockheed in Marietta for several years followed by 37 years with Lawlers Hosiery, Inc. in Carrollton.
He was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon and as church treasurer for 43 years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Ervin Boyce, and Lawrence Boyce, and sister, Evelyn Burden, all of Buchanan, Georgia.
Survivors include his wife, Martha Dean Boyce, of Carrollton; daughter and son-in-law, Pamela and David Wimpee, of Rainbow City, Alabama; and three granddaughters, Ali Wimpee, Lauren Wimpee, and Ava Grace Nixon, of Rainbow City.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at 4 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with Rev. Ronnie Puckett officiating. Music will be rendered by Dennis Folds. Flag presentation will be under the direction of the American Legion Post #143. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 2 p.m. until the hour or service.
In lieu of flowers, for those who choose to do so, the family has requested memorial contributions be made in Harold’s memory to Carroll County Emergency Shelter, P. O. Box 2192, Carrollton, Georgia 30112.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. Please remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment. Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-high
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.