A group that provides help to foster families will be hosting its first annual Backyard Beachin’ Bash fundraising event on Saturday, June 26.
Harmony and Hope Foundation (HHF) is a non-profit that provides resources and mentorship programs for foster families and fostered youth within the west Georgia area.
“The primary focus of this event is to provide every child in care in the west Georgia area, with school supplies and backpacks for the upcoming school year,” said foundation founder, Audrey Scarbrough.
“Harmony and Hope Foundation has committed to providing school supplies and backpacks to every child in Carrollton until the year of 2023, and hopefully years after that.”
The event will be held at 243 Boyd Road, Villa Rica. Check-in begins at 9 a.m., and the event will begin at 10 a.m.
During the fundraiser, there will be two tournaments going on— volleyball and cornhole. Each event calls for a $50 registration fee per teams of two. At the end of the tournaments, the winning teams will receive prizes.
There will also be free barbecue lunches available for registered players, $5 raffles all day, a kid zone full of bouncy houses (waivers must be signed prior), HHF merchandise for sale, and live music all day.
“All of the proceeds from this event will fund free backpacks and school supplies for every foster child in Carrollton,” said Scarbrough.
Scarbrough also said that she has been fostering for five years. Being on the front lines, she saw how much of a need there was for a support system, and she wanted to be that support.
“Ultimately all amazing ideas come from sweet baby Jesus,” said Scarbrough. “Harmony and Hope wouldn’t be possible without Him or the support from my husband Keith, who has supported me through this entire process.”
The seed for the HHF was planted back in September of 2020, but has hit the ground running in January of 2021.
“The idea of HH has been based on the verse Ecclesiastes 4:12: ‘Though one may be overpowered, two can defend themselves. A cord of three strands is not quickly broken’,” said Scarbrough. "It’s on this verse that we formed our entire mission and mentorship program.
“We wanted to truly build a fellowship within the fostering community from the start," she added. "Keith and I knew right away foster families needed a village as well as fostered youth aging out of the system needed resources and mentorship programs of their own.”
HHF provides resources such as cribs, bedding, and other furniture; car seats, mentorship programs, couples connection groups, foster mom’s connection groups, foster family community days, and much more, thanks to sponsors such as Target.
In the future, Scarbrough said she hopes to be able to provide scholarships, career opportunities, life skill development courses, and financial training for fostered youth who are aging out of care.
“Follow us on Facebook and Instagram for the most up to date information on events, volunteer and sponsorship opportunities, @harmonyandhopefoundation,” said Scarbrough.
