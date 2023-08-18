Carroll County Fire Rescue (CCFR) has promoted Battalion Chief David Harmon to Fire Marshal this week. Harmon has been a firefighter in Carroll County for 19 years and served the county in many different capacities.
Harmon has aided in training firefighter recruit programs in topics such as, fire behavior, fire control, protecting fire scene evidence, fire alarms and suppression, and live fire training.
According to a post made by the Carroll County Facebook Page, “Harmon holds numerous certificates from the Georgia Public Safety Training Center for training courses in varying aspects of the fire service such as Youth Fire Intervention Specialist, Fire Investigator, Fire Inspector, Wildland & Wildland/Urban Interface, Emergency Response to Terrorism, Flammable & Combustible Liquids, and Structural Fire Control.”
Harmon has also played the role of being the Lead Investigator on over 80 fire scenes and has been an assistant in the investigation of many fires. According to the post, Harmon has accumulated 4,100 training hours over his time as a firefighter. Of the 4,100, 200 hours were focused on fire investigations and over 300 hours were spent with the focus on fire control and behavior training.
Harmon also holds 13 different National Professional Certifications to include 11 from the National Professionally Qualified (NPQ) certifications such as NPQ Hazardous Materials Awareness, NPQ Fire and Life safety Educator, NPQ Fire Investigator, NPQ Fire Inspector, and NPQ Firefighter 1 and 2. As for the two National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians certifications he received the First Responder and Emergency Medical Technician certifications.
“Harmon also has professional training with the International Association of Arson Investigators, Georgia Public Safety Fire Investigators Association, and Georgia Fire Inspectors Association,” according to the Carroll County Post.
Harmon is taking the Fire Marshal position following the passing of the late Nic Turner who passed on May 5, 2023.
