It’s a red-brick colored building with tin siding and a sign announcing, “NOW OPEN Fresh Fruits and Vegetables” draped on the front and back. Said building is nestled at the corner of 27 and Highway 5, beneath the Chevron sign, in between a U-Haul truck that’s bigger than a 1976 Ford LTD Landau and Mrs. Gilene’s Homemade Ice Cream joint. Cars are swarming the parking lot like a feral colony of honeybees. I’m pumping gas and giving the place a good once over.

Clicking the cap with a twist, I lock the gas cap, then close the tank door, as my eyes fix onto what looks like a wicker basket with a mountain of fire-engine red Better Boys beckoning me to come hither like an over-the-shoulder glance from one Daisy Duke herself.

