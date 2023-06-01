It’s a red-brick colored building with tin siding and a sign announcing, “NOW OPEN Fresh Fruits and Vegetables” draped on the front and back. Said building is nestled at the corner of 27 and Highway 5, beneath the Chevron sign, in between a U-Haul truck that’s bigger than a 1976 Ford LTD Landau and Mrs. Gilene’s Homemade Ice Cream joint. Cars are swarming the parking lot like a feral colony of honeybees. I’m pumping gas and giving the place a good once over.
Clicking the cap with a twist, I lock the gas cap, then close the tank door, as my eyes fix onto what looks like a wicker basket with a mountain of fire-engine red Better Boys beckoning me to come hither like an over-the-shoulder glance from one Daisy Duke herself.
Somewhere overhead, the sound of angelic voices Handel’s “Hallelujah Chorus” is drowning out a passing truck that looks like it took a dump, its rear undercarriage almost dragging the sun-bleached asphalt.
You see, my friend, the end of my school year coincides with the opening of BLT season, a sacred time of the year in the Biddle household akin to Thanksgiving, Christmas, and hog-killing season, one that goes back to when Henry Ford rolled his first Model-T off of a Detroit assembly line.
In between all of the hustle and bustle of the goings-on in the parking lot, I made my way over to the man dragging a black garden hose, watering the hanging ferns on the chain link fence. His back is to me. He is wearing a white t-shirt and worn and faded jeans. I notice what appears to be his matte black Harley off to the left.
“Good evening,” I say to the Harley man. He turns with a start. With everything going on around us, he did not notice me lumbering over his way.
“Hi-dee,” Harley man says to me, with a slight smile and snicker, adding, “How can I help ya?”
“Well, I’ve been meaning to stop by here for a while. Been noticing those ‘maters and a few other things you have here.”
“We do this on the side. Been pretty good business for word-of-mouth. Our main business is U-Haul rentals and selling storage buildings.” The Harley man wipes his hands and points to the red shed to our left, with the sign that, literally says, “The Little Red Shed.”
As we walk into the brick red colored, tin-sided building, the gravel crunches beneath our steps rousing a chorus of cheeps and chirps from the small cedar and wire cage beside our feet.
“Baby turkeys,” says Harley, with his side grin. “You don’t need a couple of ‘em, do yuh?”
“No, sir. And it’s a dang good thing my girls aren’t in tow. They’d lay into guilting me heavier than split pea soup.”
Harley laughs and gives a quick, surreptitious nod.
I tell him that Myra Beth has laid out a slab of bacon, and with a sackful of Romaine lettuce in our frigidaire, the mountain of Better Boys on his table caught my eye as I pumped gas.
“We have watermelon, squash, and green beans, too. Oh, and fresh strawberries. Wanna try one?”
Does a bear you-know-what in the woods?
Harley man hands me one, and I bite it off just below the stem. The aroma and taste are heavenly; it’s as if St. Peter has swung open the pearly gates to my mouth and nose.
“Lord, have mercy,” I am mumbling to myself. Harley smiles and nods.
I then pick out four of the absolute juiciest ‘maters you’ve ever seen.
“That’ll be two bucks, friend,” Harley says to me, adding, “You ever had green plums? We got those, too.” The lid of the cooler opens with an elongated creak.
“My Granny ate those for her gout and rheumatism. Said those worked wonders,” I say, handing over a five-dollar bill.
Harley gives me a brown plastic sack for my ‘maters. You see, it’s BLT night at the Biddle house, and you can’t beat that with a stick. Yes sir, we’re walking in high cotton tonight, I think to myself.
“Lewis Grizzard once said,” I announce to Harley as I’m twisting and tying the plastic sack handle into a knot, “that it’s difficult to think anything but pleasant thoughts while eating a homegrown tomato. That Lewis knew a lot about ‘maters. He just didn’t know how to pick his football teams.”
“Yep. That’s right,” the Harley man smiles and nods once, adding, “I’m a Bama man myself - here’s your change.”
“I don’t need it. Besides, I’ll be back soon.”
“Tell folks about us!” Harley calls out, and implores, “Bring those girls with you next time. I feel like they might need some baby turkeys!”
I laugh. For some reason, bacon, lettuce, and turkey doesn’t quite have the ring to it that bacon, lettuce, and tomato has now, does it?
Jameson Biddle is a proud girl dad, loving husband, literature teacher, storyteller, back-pew Lutheran, and connoisseur of fine books, coffee, and spirits
