Experience ball spinning that defies gravity, innovative dunks and new on-court characters guaranteed to energize the action and bring the laughs when the Harlem Globetrotters visit the University of West Georgia Coliseum on Wednesday.
The Harlem Globetrotters have been delighting fans of all ages for 96 years with unique basketball skills, entertainment and impressive athleticism. This year, the Globetrotters will be visiting UWG for the fourth time, and for one Globetrotter, this means reuniting with her Pack.
Cherelle “Torch” George is not only a Harlem Globetrotter and Guinness World Record holder. She’s also a UWG Wolf working toward her degree in sport management.
“Torch” grew up in Reading, Pennsylvania, and fell in love with basketball from a very young age. Torch’s mother, Ms. Holly George, embraced every opportunity to allow Torch to play ball and would even forgo sleep as young Torch practiced her dribbling techniques in the wee hours of the night with her lights off and eyes closed.
All that practice and dedication paid off as Torch continued honing her skills through middle school and high school in Newnan, Georgia, bringing her unique and entertaining flair to her games. During her high school years, Torch scored more than 1,000 points and became a McDonald’s All-American nominee.
Later, Torch joined the Globetrotters and became the first female Globetrotter to earn a Guinness World Record for the unique dribbling technique she’d been practicing since a young age.
The Globetrotters have entertained crowds and showcased their incredible talents in 122 countries and territories across six continents. The Spread Game Tour introduces new premium fan experiences with unprecedented access and interaction, including celebrity court passes and meet-and-greets with players.
With the Magic Pass, fans will have the opportunity for an on-court pre-game experience, shooting hoops with and getting autographs with the Globetrotters before the game. A few select individuals will also have the opportunity to sit on the bench with the Globetrotters during the game with a purchase of the Bench Experience, which was limited to just eight seats.
Tipoff for the game is 7 p.m. at the Coliseum (325 West Georgia Drive). More information is available online.
