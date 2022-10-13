Mr. Hardy Lamar Chism of Villa Rica, Georgia departed this life on October 9, 2022.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 15, 2022 at the Mt. Prospect Baptist Church at 2 p.m.
Visitation will be held at the Alfred F. Wilson Funeral Home on Friday, October 14, 2022 from noon - 8 p.m.
For more Information contact Alfred F. Wilson Funeral Home 770-459-3667.
