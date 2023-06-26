A Haralson County escapee has been located and apprehended with the help of Fayette’s County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO).
On Sunday June 25, 2023, Michel Kirk Chappell, 53, was located and arrested by the FCSO for Theft by Receiving Stolen Property, Driving with Suspended License, Giving False Name to Officer and Obstruction of an Officer. He was operating a vehicle stolen out of Oxford, Alabama.
According to the press release issued by the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO), Chappell was first reported missing on June 10, 2023 around 10:40 a.m. during a work detail assignment in the City of Tallapoosa. The release stated that “inmate workers are typically assigned to work details based on their history, current charges, and behavior in the facility. However, the detention officer assigned to supervise the work detail did not follow protocol in obtaining permission to allow Chappell to work an outside detail without a Detention Deputy.”
Authorities stated once the Detention Officer became aware of Chappell’s disappearance, Command Staff was contacted to begin an administrative investigation.
Multiple agencies including the Haralson County K-9 team, Haralson County School Police, CedarTown Police Department, Bremen Police Department, and the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the search for Chappell on the first day, however, Chappell was not located.
HCSO stated several searches were conducted by HCSO Crime Suppression Unit, Criminal Investigative Division and the Haralson-Paulding Drug Task Force in the days following his disappearance. Authorities say Chappell became close to being captured twice after some of his clothes were discovered. Supporting trail camera and video evidence also revealed Chappell in areas that were being searched.
On June 14, 2023 the HCSO contacted the U.S. Marshal’s Office to acquire assistance and a larger search was conducted on June 16, 2023.
On June 25, 2023 the HCSO was contacted by the FCSO in reference to Chappell’s disappearance. Fayette County deputies pulled him over in a stolen vehicle and was given a false name during the initial part of the traffic stop. Charges for Chappell have been placed on hold with Fayette County.
The assigned Detention Officer of the work detail during Chappell’s escape has faced sanctions and Sheriff Stacey Williams also commented on the case.
“We have policies and procedures in place to avoid these situations,” Williams said. “Protocols were ignored and that was addressed. We were already aware of some issues with our inmate work details and arrests were made for trying to bring contraband into our facility. This escape made it even clearer that we need to update our policy to make it even more stringent. We want to be able to get work done in the county like cutting grass and cleaning our roadways, but we must do it responsibly and make sure that our citizens are safe in that process.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.