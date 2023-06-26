A Haralson County escapee has been located and apprehended with the help of Fayette’s County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO).

On Sunday June 25, 2023, Michel Kirk Chappell, 53, was located and arrested by the FCSO for Theft by Receiving Stolen Property, Driving with Suspended License, Giving False Name to Officer and Obstruction of an Officer. He was operating a vehicle stolen out of Oxford, Alabama.