Haralson County hosted North Murray for region action on Tuesday. Haralson's girls were able to contain the Mountaineer three-point attack and jumped to a 57-47 win, while the boys game came down to the final seconds yet again, but this time the Rebels fell 65-63.
Girls
North Murray’s Cameron Longley hit a three pointer within the first ten seconds of the game to put the Lady Mountaineers ahead early. They held onto that lead until Haralson County’s Anna Lane Coy made a pair of foul shots to put Haralson ahead for the first time at 12-11 with 1:44 left in the first quarter.
The Rebels had a set of missed layups in the final moments of the first, and a foul shot by North Murray’s Nikki Rivera tied the game up at 12 points apiece going into the second quarter.
In the first stretch of the second quarter, Haralson went on a 7-0 run, starting off with an inside shot from Mary Cat Kimball on the assist from Coy, and continuing with a three and layup from Morgan Martin. Kimball and Martin combined for eight more points for the rest of the quarter to give Haralson a 27-18 lead at the half.
North Murray’s primarily three-point heavy offense struggled to make shots from behind the arc for most of the night, but early in the third the Mountaineers hit back-to-back threes. This would have made a difference in Haralson County’s lead had it not been for a pair of threes by Bayleigh Chandler, as well as one from Martin at the start of the quarter.
With Haralson in the lead 38-26, North Murray called a timeout with 3:34 on the third quarter clock. Out of the timeout, Haralson County’s only points for the rest of the quarter came from foul shots, three a piece from Erin Michalke and Coy, to give the Rebels a double digit, 44-32 lead going into the fourth.
North Murray started off the fourth with a deep three from the top of the key, but Haralson quickly answered with a corner three from Chandler. The Mountaineers cut the game to a seven-point deficit, 52-45, following two consecutive scores by Ava Robinette, but the Rebels were already in double bonus, and Coy knocked down five foul shots to seal the region win.
Boys
Despite being in the lead for the majority of the game, a key fourth-quarter surge by North Murray ended in another Haralson County one-score loss in the final seconds.
Haralson County was ahead 63-61, and the Rebels took a timeout with 48.2 seconds left in the game. The next roughly 20 seconds ultimately decided the outcome.
North Murray’s Skylar Williams came away with two consecutive steals as the Rebels tried to get past the Mountaineers’ full-court press defense, and both steals turned into layups. This time, Haralson took a timeout with 26.6 seconds on the clock, now down 65-63.
The Rebels had several opportunities to tie the game back up. Point guard Nik Harness, who made the game-winning basket in a similar contest with Mt. Zion, had a set of free throws, but neither shot fell.
However, Williams went for the rebound and could not secure the ball, giving Haralson County an inbound under the goal. The Rebels fed Ethan Pixler at the post, and he went up and made the shot, but whistles blew and Pixler was called for a travel.
Haralson got one more shot. North Murray got the ball back, but Beau Ellis was called for a travel shortly after the inbound, giving the Rebels the ball back with 12.4 seconds left.
Haralson passed the ball around and ultimately put it into the hands of their three-point guru Carson Ray. Ray, who hit a bank-shot game winner against Murray County earlier this season, threw up a shot just before the buzzer from the left wing, but this time the bank was not on his side.
Ray led the Rebels in the loss with 15 points, mainly coming from his four three-pointers in the first half. Pixler also had one of his better games of the season with 14 points. Also in double figures was guard Mason Eaton, who hit a pair of long-range threes.
This game marks the fifth game this season for the Rebels that has been decided by one score, and the eighth game that has been decided by two scores or less.
