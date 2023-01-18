Ethan Pixler

Haralson County's Ethan Pixler had a double-digit night in the paint with 14 points on Tuesday against North Murray, but the game slipped away from the Rebels in the final minute. It marked the eighth game for the Rebels this season decided by two scores or less.

 Photo by Lisa Hughes

Haralson County hosted North Murray for region action on Tuesday. Haralson's girls were able to contain the Mountaineer three-point attack and jumped to a 57-47 win, while the boys game came down to the final seconds yet again, but this time the Rebels fell 65-63.

Girls

Trending Videos