The Haralson County Board of Commissioners held a special called meeting Friday afternoon to come to an agreement on the portion of local optional sales tax (LOST) funds they would accept in the overall LOST distribution for the county and the cities within.
In a previous meeting, Chairman Ronnie Ridley and District 1 Commissioner David Tarpley recommended that Haralson County receive 50% of the LOST funds.
During the Friday meeting the Board of Commissioners were looking to make that recommendation official. There was a motion put on the table by District 3 Commissioner John Daniel for the county to receive 50% of the LOST funds with a second coming from District 2 Commissioner Jamie Brown.
But, after further discussion prior to the call for a vote, the commissioners determined that they want to change the wording of the original motion.
The motion for Haralson County to receive 50% of the LOST funds was defeated 1-3 with Tarpley voting in favor of the motion.
According to David Mecklin, county attorney, had the motion been passed that would be the county would get 50% regardless of any other negotiations.
There was a motion for Haralson County to receive no less than 50% of the LOST funds, which leaves room in negotiations for them to receive more if necessary, per Mecklin, which is the difference in the two motions.
The motion for the county to receive no less than 50% of the LOST funds was passed 3-1 with Tarpley in opposition.
The total amount of LOST funds to be distributed is $4,682,655. Daniel came up with a model of numbers that has Haralson County receiving 50% which is $2,341,327, Bremen receiving 28.22% which is $1,321,445, Buchanan receiving 4.4% which is $206,036, Tallapoosa receiving 14.61% which is $684,135, Waco receiving 2.5% which is $117,066 and Temple receiving .27% which is $12,643. This is known as Daniel Plan.
The commissioners voted 3-1 to submit the Daniel Plan to Bremen as a proposal for the LOST distribution with Tarpley in opposition.
If Bremen decides to accept the Daniel Plan as written, the resolution for LOST distribution will be voted on at each municipality’s council meeting.
According to Mecklin, by law, if the county and city of Bremen agree on how the LOST funds shall be distributed the other municipalities vote is not necessary because those two municipalities represent the majority of the population. According to Ridley, the unincorporated parts of the county make up 62% of the population.
Ridley stated that although all municipalities' votes are not necessary, he does not want to sign an official document until all municipalities have come to an agreement they will accept.
“We represent the entire county. Each commissioner represents a district and I represent the whole county. I’m not going to sign it until everybody's in agreement. Maybe not in agreement, but passes it. They may not agree with it, but they accept it,” Ridley said.
