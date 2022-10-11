Morgan Martin

Pitcher and lead-off hitter Morgan Martin is the only senior on Haralson County's softball team this year, a team that will face off with Rockmart for the region title today at 5 p.m.

 Photo by Tucker Cole

The Region 7-AA softball tournament has nearly come to a close, and one final matchup between the top-two teams remains to decide who wins the region title, as Haralson County travels to Rockmart for the region championship today.

Haralson County (15-6, 10-2) defeated Murray County 9-1 in their only region tournament game thus far to ensure their spot in the region championship game.

