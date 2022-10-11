The Region 7-AA softball tournament has nearly come to a close, and one final matchup between the top-two teams remains to decide who wins the region title, as Haralson County travels to Rockmart for the region championship today.
Haralson County (15-6, 10-2) defeated Murray County 9-1 in their only region tournament game thus far to ensure their spot in the region championship game.
Rockmart (20-3, 12-0) defeated North Murray 15-0 in their region tournament game to advance to the championship game, as well.
Rockmart and Haralson County finished the regular season as the number-one and number-two teams in the region, respectively, so it is only fitting that they would square off for the region title.
The Lady Jackets and Lady Rebels have faced off twice this year, but as one can tell by the teams' region records, the Jackets took both games, handing Haralson their only two region losses of the season at scores of 11-6 and 8-0.
Haralson County has just one senior on their roster, that being Morgan Martin, who leads the team from the pitchers' circle and also bats at the top of the lineup. She and Mary Catherine Kimball also both knocked back home runs in their region tournament game over Murray County. The Rebels' offense averages roughly seven runs per game this season.
Rockmart has three pitchers who all sport an ERA of under three, led by Kaylee Huckaby who has an ERA of 1.37 on the season. The Lady Jackets also feature several talented hitters, including Kadince Oxenreider who has a .554 batting average and a .643 on-base percentage. Rockmart also has eight different players who have hit home runs this season.
First pitch for the region title game is scheduled for Wednesday Oct. 12 at 5 p.m. from the campus of Rockmart High School.
