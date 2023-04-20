Haralson sweeps Fannin, will host round one

After falling into third place earlier in the season, Haralson County Rebel baseball will now be hosting a playoff game after their series sweep over the Fannin County Rebels on Tuesday and Wednesday.
With Rockmart winning one game out of three against Model this week, Haralson needed a sweep over Fannin to have the same record as Rockmart and overtake them for second place with the head-to-head tie breaker, and that's exactly what they got with wins of 7-2, 10-0, and 7-3.
Haralson 7, Fannin 2
The three-game series between Rebels started with a single game at Fannin County's place on Tuesday.
Haralson County scored three runs batting in the top of the first and did not surrender the lead after this point.
Starter Holden Davis earned the win, pitching six innings while allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits with six strikeouts. Tucker Durden pitched the final inning to close the game, allowing one hit without a run while striking out two.
Haralson County managed ten total hits with four different batters finding two hits each, including Kael Whiddon, Haldyn Williams, Champ Cash, and Logan Addison.
RBI singles by Davis, Cash and Wade all scored runs in the first inning. The Rebels then added on two more in the third on an Evan Long ground ball and a Wade sac fly, and two more in the sixth for insurance.
Haralson 10, Fannin 0
At home on Wednesday to start the double header, the hometown Rebels made a statement in a six-inning run rule win.
Haralson got 12 hits in this game, this time with five different players earning multiple hits. Carson Ray led the chopping effort with three hits on four at-bats, while Davis led the way in RBIs with two.
Whiddon, Davis, Ray, Cash and Long all had multiple hits. Whiddon also earned the win on the mound, hurling 12 strikeouts in the shutout with four hits surrendered.
There was a steady stream of runners across the plate for Haralson. After a blank first inning for both teams, the Rebels scored three in the second, two in both the third and fourth, one in the fifth, and two more in the sixth to push the game to a run rule.
A line drive into left field turned into an RBI double for Ray in the sixth, and this was the final straw of the 10-0 decision.
Haralson 7, Fannin 3
Down 4-0 in the nightcap, Fannin County scored two runs in the fifth, cutting Haralson County's lead in half.
But just as they did in the first game, the hosting Rebels continued to add to their lead. Haralson County had nine hits in this game, led by Williams, Davis and Addison who had two each.
Carson Ray took the win as a pitcher, going five innings, while Brendan Figueroa pitched the final two frames in relief.
After a double play ended Fannin's first inning, Haralson took a 1-0 lead on a RBI single by Johnson, ultimately putting Haralson County in front for the rest of the game.
Playoff Slate
Haralson County (17-11, 14-4) will now host Providence Christian (13-15, 9-5) for the first round of 2A state playoffs on April 24-25. Game times are yet to be determined.
