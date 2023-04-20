Haralson sweeps Fannin, will host round one

Carson Ray (left) and Kael Whiddon (24) were the starters for Haralson County in a home double header with Fannin County to seal a series sweep and a two seed going into state playoffs.

 Photo by Lisa Hughes

After falling into third place earlier in the season, Haralson County Rebel baseball will now be hosting a playoff game after their series sweep over the Fannin County Rebels on Tuesday and Wednesday.

With Rockmart winning one game out of three against Model this week, Haralson needed a sweep over Fannin to have the same record as Rockmart and overtake them for second place with the head-to-head tie breaker, and that's exactly what they got with wins of 7-2, 10-0, and 7-3.

