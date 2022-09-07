SPECIAL TO The Gateway-Beacon
Students from Haralson County High School were entered into a year-end drawing (2021-22) for $150 in gift cards for each grade level sponsored by LAMP and the Bremen Rotary Club. Winners for the last school year were Caleb Walters (ninth grade), Savannah Bell (10th grade) and Kamryn Sellers (11th grade).
In order to participate in the drawing, participants must have no unexcused absences or tardies and no disciplinary referrals for a month and must be on track to graduate.
A student will receive a ticket for each month they attain these requirements. Because of yearend scheduling conflicts, drawings for last year were made last week.
LAMP also sponsors monthly drawings for $25 gift cards for 6th, 7th and 8th graders in Haralson County Middle School and $50 gift cards for 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th graders at Haralson County Highs School. Four names were drawn for each grade level in the middle school and two names are drawn for each grade level in the high school.
In order to participate, students must have no disciplinary referrals for the month and no unexcused tardies or absences and also be on track to graduate.
