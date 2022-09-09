HC vs Bowdon SB

Haralson County held Bowdon to just one run in a 9-1 win Wednesday.

 Photo by Lisa Hughes

Haralson County softball (7-2, 4-1) earned a big win over their local rival Bowdon (9-5, 1-0) on Wednesday, run-ruling the Red Devils 9-1.

The teams were scoreless for the first inning, but the Rebels broke it open in the bottom of the second with their biggest inning of the night, scoring three runs to take the lead for the rest of the game.

Trending Videos