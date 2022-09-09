Haralson County softball (7-2, 4-1) earned a big win over their local rival Bowdon (9-5, 1-0) on Wednesday, run-ruling the Red Devils 9-1.
The teams were scoreless for the first inning, but the Rebels broke it open in the bottom of the second with their biggest inning of the night, scoring three runs to take the lead for the rest of the game.
In that big inning, the Rebels scored on a two-RBI single by Belle Hartley and a sacrifice fly by Morgan Martin.
Bowdon’s only run of the night crossed home plate in the fourth inning, as Makayla Nunn singled on a line drive to right field, but after that, the Lady Red Devils had a difficult time generating scores.
Martin pitched a near shutout in the win for Haralson County, allowing just one run on four hits and six strikeouts.
Ally Bowen, Caroline Huggins, Carlie Whitman and Nunn all had one hit each for the Red Devils on offense.
Gabby Stonecypher and Jessi Gibbs shared time in the circle for Bowdon in the loss, allowing a combined seven hits.
Stonecypher led the way with four strikeouts over her three-and-two-third innings pitched.
Three different Haralson County batters all had multiple hits on the night, as Lady Rebels Gabbie McElroy, Chandler Truitt and Hartley all had two hits, led by McElroy and Hartley who both had two RBIs.
Haralson County will be back in action today with two Trojan Slam Tournament games against Dodge County at 1 p.m. and against Carrollton at 2:45 p.m.
Bowdon’s next game will be this Tuesday at home against region opponent Christian Heritage. First pitch for that game is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
