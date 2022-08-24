The Haralson County Lady Rebels faced off against the Fannin County Lady Rebels Tuesday night in their fourth region softball game of the season. Thanks to a big performance by senior Morgan Martin both in the circle and at the plate, Haralson won it 8-0 in five innings to move to 3-1 in region play and 3-2 overall.
The first two-and-a-half innings were scoreless for both sets of Rebels. It was not until the bottom of the third that Haralson County got things rolling on offense.
Martin nailed a line drive triple to left field, and Gabbie McElroy sent her home on the next at-bat with a well-placed pop-fly single to left field. Later in the inning, Chloe Richardson would hit a double to left-center to send McElroy home, and it was 2-0 HC.
Haralson County went on to add two more in the next inning thanks to a two-run, line-drive homer by Martin.
It was an outstanding night for the senior pitcher and leadoff hitter Martin. At the plate, she led the team in hits going three-for-four with a home run and four RBIs. In the circle, Martin pitched a shutout, allowing just four hits and one walk on top of nine total strikeouts in a five-inning game.
Haralson's biggest inning would be the fifth, as they found four runs as Fannin pitcher Danielle Walden entered the game out of the bullpen. The first two were on balls put into play by Addy Fennell and Kelsey Guest, and the game-ending runs would score on Martin's final hit of the game.
With this region win, Haralson County moves to second place in the region behind Rockmart (3-0 in region) who beat the Rebels 11-6 earlier this season. Fannin County (2-3 in region) drops to third place.
Haralson will be back in region action today at 5 p.m. at Gordon Central.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.