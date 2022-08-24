Morgan Martin

Haralson County senior Morgan Martin had a standout performance against Fannin County on Tuesday, going three-for-four at the plate with a home run and pitching a nine-strikeout shutout from the circle in a five-inning, 8-0 win.

 Photo by Tucker Cole

The Haralson County Lady Rebels faced off against the Fannin County Lady Rebels Tuesday night in their fourth region softball game of the season. Thanks to a big performance by senior Morgan Martin both in the circle and at the plate, Haralson won it 8-0 in five innings to move to 3-1 in region play and 3-2 overall.

The first two-and-a-half innings were scoreless for both sets of Rebels. It was not until the bottom of the third that Haralson County got things rolling on offense.

Trending Videos