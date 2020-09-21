The Haralson County Rebels improved to 3-0 to start the season for a third straight year on Friday with a 21-10 victory over the Bowdon Red Devils.
Haralson got a pair of touchdown runs from Wesley Cole, and Marc Harris added another score. Harris, who rushed for 166 yards, also recorded 14 tackles on defense.
Cole finished the game with 129 yards on six carries as the Rebels snapped a six-game losing streak in the series to Bowdon.
Bowdon dropped to 0-3 for the second time in the last three seasons.
Meanwhile in the third week of high school football:
Heard County 35, Manchester 20Maurice French passed for 240 yards and a pair of touchdowns as the Heard County Braves got a 35-20 home victory.
French was 11-of-18 passing on the game.
Heard County led 35-8 at the half, and held on for the win.
Braves running back Omar Jackson rushed for 88 yards on 18 carries.
Chief Border had 10 tackles, two for losses, and a sack to help lead the Braves defense.
Christian Heritage (Dalton) 38, Villa Rica 6
The Lions had five rushing touchdowns in their home-opener win against Villa Rica.
Christian Heritage junior running back Solomon Locke had a 13 carries for a school-record 204 yards to go with three scoring runs.
Villa Rica didn’t record a first down until early in the second quarter.
Heritage (Ringgold) 14, Temple 6
A 22-yard touchdown run by Phillip Johnson was all the offense the Tigers could muster in the road loss.
Heritage blocked the extra-point attempt after the fourth-quarter touchdown.
It was the first-ever meeting between the two schools.
With the loss, the Tigers dropped to 2-1 on the season.
Pepperell 30, Bremen 8
The Dragons forced four fumbles in the contest to get the narrow home win against the Blue Devils.
Mt. Zion 28, Landmark Christian 21
Senior Antron Thompson scored two touchdowns to help the Eagles improve to 2-0 with the home win.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.