Other Georgia counties are continuing to investigate Friday’s bomb threat after they received similar calls threatening students.
Along with Haralson County dispatch receiving a phone call that referenced a bomb threat, Henry and Jackson Counties also received calls threatening students in reference to a bomb.
All of which appeared to be a hoax.
Although Jackson County 911 dispatch in Jefferson, Ga. received the phone call about a potential bomb threat after noon on Friday, Butts County police were notified and proceeded to thoroughly check Jackson High School to ensure the safety of their students.
There was not any evidence of a bomb located at either school. After it was determined that students and faculty were not in any danger, they returned to their schedules.
The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating a call received by Henry County E-911 Dispatch Center at 12:43 p.m. on Friday in reference to a suspicious package reportedly left inside Ola High School in McDonough, Ga.
Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett said, “The safety of our children and schools is paramount. No one was injured and all students and staff were accounted for. We’re in the early stages of the investigation. but the source of the call, at this time, has not been authenticated.”
As a precautionary measure, authorities said everyone was evacuated from Ola High School. After the perimeter was checked and cleared by K-9s, evacuated students were released for dismissal.
Haralson County dispatch received similar information regarding a potential bomb threat at Temple High School on the same day some time after 1 p.m.
The threat was reportedly coming from classroom 809, according to emergency dispatchers. Administrators followed safety protocols by evacuating students and placing the building on a soft lockdown.
The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office stated via Facebook, “We are working with school officials and local authorities to investigate and at this moment the information provided by the caller has not been substantiated.”
Law enforcement thoroughly investigated the scene and could not locate classroom 809. Responding officers brought in K9s to investigate the scene and double check for a potential bomb.
After no threat was located, the students were able to return to their classes and the soft lockdown was lifted. Students and staff finished the rest of their daily schedule.
All counties are still investigating the origin of the calls with no suspect yet identified.
