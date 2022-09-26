Haralson County High School announced on Monday on their Facebook page that due to inclement weather, they will be moving Friday’s homecoming game against Gordon Central to Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
On the same Facebook post, HCHS officials added that due to the game change from Friday to Thursday, the homecoming parade will take place earlier on Thursday in Tallapoosa. Parade line up will begin at 4 p.m. at Tallapoosa Recreation Department and the parade will start at 4:30 p.m.
According to Charity Aaron, Carroll County schools have not yet changed their Friday football plans, but they will continue to monitor the weather situation. Bremen head coach Davis Russell also says the Blue Devils currently still plan to play their game at Ringgold on Friday.
Carrollton City’s football team has a bye week.
According to the National Weather Service, Tallapoosa has roughly a 40% chance of rain Friday night, but weather in the area will largely be dependent on the course of Hurricane Ian, which is forecasted to make landfall during the middle of the week.
In a forecast issued by NWS Atlanta on the National Weather Service, experts wrote, “Ian is forecasted to track NNE-ward across western Cuba and will be just off the western coast of Florida at major hurricane status late Wednesday.”
Regarding the state of Georgia, they wrote, “Given current storm motion, the earliest arrival of tropical storm-force winds to our far southern counties (Stewart eastward to Toombs) is Wednesday evening.”
However, Ian’s impact further north is not forecasted to arrive until around Friday, when the Rebels initially intended to kick off their second region game of the season.
Thursday’s forecast for Tallapoosa, again according to the National Weather Service, is much more favorable, with a daytime forecast of mostly sunny and a nighttime forecast falling into the category of partly cloudy with lows around 55 degrees.
Forecasters say the unpredictability of the track of Ian is due in large part to a front coming in from the west that could alter Ian’s path.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.