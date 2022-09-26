Haralson County High School announced on Monday on their Facebook page that due to inclement weather, they will be moving Friday’s homecoming game against Gordon Central to Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

On the same Facebook post, HCHS officials added that due to the game change from Friday to Thursday, the homecoming parade will take place earlier on Thursday in Tallapoosa. Parade line up will begin at 4 p.m. at Tallapoosa Recreation Department and the parade will start at 4:30 p.m.

