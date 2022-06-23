Some municipalities in Haralson County are looking at the potential decrease of funds used to lower property tax rates for their residents and they’re not happy about it.
Haralson County and the municipalities located within the county are currently negotiating a new agreement for the distribution of local option sales tax proceeds.
LOST should not be confused with special purpose local option sales taxes, commonly know as SPLOST, which are used for capital purchases and projects. LOST dollars are used to “roll back” millage rates in the county in which they are collected.
For instance after the approval of a new budget, a municipality will know how much money it needs to fund that budget. After receiving the finalized tax digest, the city council can then set the millage rate to fund that budget. Then, administrators would subtract the amount of LOST it expects to receive and decrease the millage rate by that amount.
How much of a roll back that would mean depends on a number of factors including the total tax digest, the total amount of LOST collected and the budget of the particular taxing body. If the tax digest increases and the LOST collected remains the same, the roll back in the millage rate is smaller because each mill brings in more revenue.
Not all governing bodies choose to use the LOST dollars to roll back the millage rates. But if they don’t they are required by law to host a series of public hearings to explain that they will be receiving more tax dollars than they received the year before — in effect raising taxes — just the same way they would be required to host the hearings if they raised the millage rate.
LOST negotiation triggers
LOST negotiations are triggered by the release of that decade’s census results.
According to the 2020 census, Haralson County’s population increased from 28,780 in 2010 to 29,919 in 2020 an increase of 1,139 people. But not every taxing body grew at the same rate. One city, Buchanan, lost population going from a census-recorded population of 1,104 in 2010 to 938 in 2020, a loss of 166 people.
According to Census numbers, Waco picked up 20 people; Tallpoosa, 57 people; and the unincorporated county, 227 people. But the biggest growth was in Bremen, which increased by 938 people. That brings the Bremen’s share of the county population to nearly 24% up from about 21.5%. The unincorporated county, Buchanan and Tallapoosa all decreased in population percentages to 60.3%, 3.1% and 10.8% respectively. Waco remained the same at 1.8% and Temple numbers are not available in previous censuses, but it’s sitting at .2%.
Splitting the tax revenue
State law requires that municipalities receive a portion of the LOST proceeds at least equal to their per capita (per person) share. There is no such requirement for counties and Haralson County has given up a portion of its per capita share to the cities in the past. From 2012 to 2022, the county has been receiving just over 49% of the LOST proceeds although the unincorporated population was determined to be 61.9% of the total population. But Ridley disagreed with the assessment that the commissioners were only responsible for the unincorporated population.
“The Board of Commissioners represents everyone in the county,” Ridley said. “It doesn’t matter if you live in Bremen or if you live in Tallapoosa. You are still living in Haralson County.”
The county provides services that serve the entire county, he added. The court system for instance, serves everyone in the county, he said. But, he said, for a number of years, the county has allowed the cities to have a higher percentage of the LOST revenue so the smaller cities could get a little more.
The county again intends to give up a portion of its population share and proposes a 50-50 split with the cities, Ridley said.
“What I was hoping for was everybody would agree to keep it the same and we’d just move right on,” he said.
But that really can’t happen. The county is taking .64% more than the previous agreement and Haralson County Temple is now .21% of the county population meaning that its share of the proceeds will have to increase .05% to accommodate. There are a number of ways the municipalities could accommodate.
The cities have 10% of the proceeds above their population share to distribute among themselves. If they split it by population, three cities will take a loss – Tallapoosa, Waco and Buchanan. If they decided to split it evenly each would add 2% to their population share giving a large increase to Temple and Waco, a small increase to Buchanan — the only city in the county that lost population — while both Bremen and Tallapoosa would decrease, a big loss in Tallapoosa’s case. If they used the current disbursement and just split the loss of the .69% that would have to go to the county and Temple evenly, all the remaining municipalities would take a small loss.
They could also try to figure out the point of sale tax proceeds and split the revenue that way, Eidson said. But that information is not readily available since Georgia revenue records aren't recorded that way, he said.
"Most of your money is produced in cities," Eidson said.
But he added he is not sure exactly how to figure out the point of sale tax collections. But he said that he doesn't believe that Bremen is as big a tax-revenue creator as it might seem.
"What people don't realize is that all the retail and trade in Bremen at 27 and I-20 that's in Carroll County," Eidson said.
Bremen used the same argument when negotiating the SPLOST disbursements with Carroll County. Using business license information, they estimated an amount of tax the businesses in that area could be contributing to the Carroll County tax coffers, much more than they had been receiving in SPLOST disbursements from that county.
Current proposal
The city of Bremen has proposed that the remaining 50% of the LOST proceeds be split among the municipalities based on population.
That would mean that Bremen’s share of the total proceeds would be nearly 30% up from 26.7%, and Temple’s share would be .27% up from .16%. Every other municipality would be losing: Tallapoosa would go from 16% to 13.58%, Waco from 2.7% to 2.3%, and Buchanan from 5.1% to just under 4%.
What that means is that unless LOST proceeds increase substantially, Buchanan, Tallapoosa and Waco will be receiving fewer LOST dollars and that could mean millage rate increases or cuts in service for their residents.
That could be a loss of as much as $113,000 a year for Tallapoosa, City Planner Patrick Clarey said.
Waco, which has a very small property tax base, couldn’t make up the hit to their budget, said Councilman Stephen Nowlin.
But Hicks said it is fair, after all with more people comes more traffic, more commerce, more service responsibilities. Though some of the cities would be losing money, they would all be getting a percentage that is greater than their population share, Hicks added.
“Now, why doesn’t Bremen give up part of its money to put in the pockets of Buchanan, Waco and Tallapoosa?” Hicks asked. “I would answer that with, we have responsibilities, too. We have responsibilities to these people as well, so shouldn’t we get our fair share?”
And he added that the law requires at least the municipalities representing at least 50% of the municipal population — Bremen is almost 60% of the municipal population — and the county to sign the agreement. All the other municipalities together couldn’t fulfill that requirement.
“By law the agreement is simply between Bremen and Haralson County,” Hicks said.
But Ridley said the county represents all the residents, and he doesn’t feel like he could agree to a sdisbursement that all the cities didn’t approve.
While the cities negotiate, there is a deadline. County Clerk Alison Palmer said the cities have 60 days after the start of negotiations to come to an agreement. If they can’t, it will go into arbitration. That’s when the lawyers get involved, creating an additional cost, Ridley said.
In the end an agreement has to be signed and forwarded to the state before the end of the year or collection of LOST will stop and the county will lose the benefits of that revenue completely, he said.
