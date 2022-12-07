Although incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock won the Senate runoff on Tuesday night, Haralson County voters led in red, rooting for Republican candidate Hershel Walker to take the seat.
Based on the Haralson County election summary report of the general election, there were 4,300 registered voters out of 21,163 turned out to either participate in advanced voting or absentee by mail. There were 6,132 voters that cast ballots on Election Day. There were 10,432 total registered Haralson County voters that cast a ballot in this election calling for 49.29% of 21,163 registered voters turning out for the general election. Out of all of these voters, the majority of them voted red for Republicans.
Walker received 9,051 votes, which is 86.76% of the Haralson County votes. Warnock received 1,372 votes, which is 13.15% of the votes in the county.
As expected Carroll County voted heavily in favor of Walker in the Senate runoff as well, according to Carroll County’s election summary report. Of the 39,541 total votes cast in Carroll County, Walker was chosen on 27,556. Incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock garnered 11,985 votes.
Voter turnout was at 47% of Carroll County’s registered voters. A total of 20,360 voted on election day while 17,524 participated in advanced voting and 1,406 cast absentee ballots by mail according to the Carroll County Elections office.
Across the state’s 2,722 precincts a total of almost 1.9 million votes from citizens who early-voted in person or via mail-in ballot were counted.
In the General Election held on Nov. 8, Warnock garnered 1,946,117 (49.44%) votes to Walker’s 1,908,442 (48.49%). Libertarian candidate Chase Oliver received 81,365 votes to account for the remaining 2.7%. A runoff election must be held if no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.