Although incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock won the Senate runoff on Tuesday night, Haralson County voters led in red, rooting for Republican candidate Hershel Walker to take the seat.

Based on the Haralson County election summary report of the general election, there were 4,300 registered voters out of 21,163 turned out to either participate in advanced voting or absentee by mail. There were 6,132 voters that cast ballots on Election Day. There were 10,432 total registered Haralson County voters that cast a ballot in this election calling for 49.29% of 21,163 registered voters turning out for the general election. Out of all of these voters, the majority of them voted red for Republicans.

