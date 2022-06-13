The Haralson County Sheriff’s Office hosted a Governor’s Office of Highway Safety meeting for multiple agencies in west Georgia on Thursday night which included a class and a meal before safety checks across the county.
The meeting was held at the West Georgia Technical College's Waco campus. The topic for this class was warrantless vehicle searches, a subset of the overall criminal procedures class, taught by Captain Edwin Ivey, Haralson County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division Commander.
The classes are always traffic related as they are a part of the Georgia Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS) with a meal provided for the participating officers.
“Throughout the year, they get all kinds of stuff from traffic fatality trends, DUI updates, and I think one of the last ones they had was a carseat safety update. Everything is just updates to information that they are already familiar with,” Ivey said.
Ivey, a 21-year law enforcement officer, has been a Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council (P.O.S.T.) certified instructor since 2008. Ivey is P.O.S.T. certified to instruct eight different areas.
“I have been an adjunct instructor at three regional law enforcement academies since 2008, off and on over the years, which have included the North Central Georgia Law Enforcement Academy (N.C.G.L.E.A.), the Fulton County Public Safety Training Center (F.C.P.S.T.C.), and the Georgia Public Safety Training Center (G.P.S.T.C.),” Ivey said.
The mission of GOHS is to educate the public on safe driving behaviors and to implement highway safety campaigns and programs that reduce crashes and eliminate injuries and fatalities on Georgia roadways.
After the class, the participants were divided into two groups to conduct a road check. According to HCSO Public Information Officer Investigator Heather Mecillas, one group went to the westside towards 78 near the Alabama line to work traffic and the other went to “Cashtown at 120.”
As a result of the road check there were 16 citations issued for traffic related offenses, five arrests and four vehicle impounds.
“It’s basically like a license check. You come through, they check your license, it’s good, you go on. If you come through and you have a warrant or something doesn’t go right like an expired tag and something gives them probable cause they’ll go further. Most of these are warrant arrests that happen because they run by turning around to avoid the traffic stop, so they chase them down and get them to stop or they run the license and they have a warrant,” Mecillas said.
Mecillas added that the vehicle impounds occur because the cars do not have insurance and law enforcement cannot continue to let a citizen drive without insurance and the citations are from “equipment malfunctions.”
Carroll and Haralson counties are generally categorized as the Northwest Georgia Region which includes 31 counties. More specifically, Carroll and Haralson counties are within the Western Regional Traffic Enforcement Network (WRTEN) which consists of Heard, Troup, Douglas, Coweta, Paulding and Meriwether counties as well.
Agencies in attendance for the training and safety checks were Georgia State Patrol, Haralson County Sheriff’s Office, Haralson Paulding Drug Task Force, Bremen Police Department, Buchanan Police Department, Coweta County Sheriff’s Office, Senoia Police Department, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Douglasville Police Department, University of West Georgia Police Department, West Georgia Technical College Police Department, Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and Carrollton Police Department.
