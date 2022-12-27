Just a few days before the beginning of a new year, both Haralson and Heard County high schools are hosting holiday basketball tournaments, starting Wednesday and continuing through Friday.
The 47th annual Hilburn-Patterson Invitational tipped off at Haralson County on Wednesday with Rockmart taking on Temple, girls and boys. The hometown Rebels also took on Piedmont in a girls matchup and the boys played Bowdon.
This year, the tournament is a round-robin style tournament, meaning each team will play every other team participating in the tournament.
Thursday’s slate of four games includes Temple’s girls facing Piedmont, Temple’s boys facing Bowdon, and Haralson County and Rockmart will wrap up the night with both girls and boys contests.
Friday’s action features four final games, as Rockmart’s girls face Piedmont and their boys face Bowdon, and Haralson County vs. Temple, both girls and boys, will wrap up tournament action.
Each day of the tournament features four games scheduled for 3, 4:30, 6, and 7:30 p.m.
Heard County is hosting just their second annual Holiday Classic, also starting on Wednesday and running through Friday. There are a total of 16 teams participating in the event with eight games scheduled for each day.
Today’s (Thursday’s) schedule consists of the the following games, starting at 9 a.m. with an hour and a half between the start times of each game: Northgate vs. Pike (girls), Pike vs. Charlton (boys), Charlton vs. Alexander (girls), KIPP Atlanta vs. MLK (boys), KIPP Atlanta vs. Troup (girls), Troup vs. Lithia (boys), Heard vs. South Paulding (girls) and Heard vs. Douglas Co. (boys).
Friday will also feature eight games at the same times, including: Troup vs. Charlton (girls), Charlton vs. MLK (boys), Alexander vs. Pike (girls), Douglas Co. vs. Pike (boys), South Paudling vs. Northgate (girls), Lithia vs. KIPP Atlanta (boys), KIPP Atlanta vs. Heard (girls) and Heard vs. Troup (boys).
