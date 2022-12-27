Ross, Ray

Haralson County is currently in the middle of hosting its 47th annual Hilburn Patterson Basketball Tournament. Pictured are Jayden Ross (left) and Carson Ray.

 Photo by Tucker Cole

Just a few days before the beginning of a new year, both Haralson and Heard County high schools are hosting holiday basketball tournaments, starting Wednesday and continuing through Friday.

The 47th annual Hilburn-Patterson Invitational tipped off at Haralson County on Wednesday with Rockmart taking on Temple, girls and boys. The hometown Rebels also took on Piedmont in a girls matchup and the boys played Bowdon.

