The Haralson County Board of Education held their monthly meeting on Wednesday, and though it only lasted a short time, there were a few important takeaways for the school system, including a 99.03% graduation rate.

"It's the highest graduation rate in school history," said Assistant Superintendent Benjie Cole. Cole also provided a five-year chart of graduation rates for the school system in the past, with numbers all ranging in the 90th percentile or higher.

