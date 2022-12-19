Anna Lane Coy

Haralson County’s Anna Lane Coy started up the offense for the Rebels in their first region win of the season with a corner three and a layup in a low-scoring, 27-21 win over Gordon Central.

 Lisa Hughes

Haralson County hosted their first games in the newly-renovated gymnasium on Friday against region opponent Gordon Central. The girls earned their first region victory in a 27-21 defensive battle, but a second-half comeback for the boys fell just short, 66-63.

Girls

