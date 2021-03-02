A Haralson County detention officer is facing charges after a cell block search in the Haralson County Jail turned up suspected drugs, contraband and other evidence deputies said led them to her.
Brandy “Joelle” Guthrie, 26, who has served as a detention officer at the Haralson County Jail since October, was charged Tuesday with violation of oath by a public officer and crossing county guard lines with suspected drugs and contraband, both felonies, said Haralson County Sheriff’s Capt. Edwin Ivey.
The arrest is the result of a six-week investigation triggered by complaints of drug activity among inmates received by the Sheriff’s Office, Ivey said. Twice during the investigation, on Jan. 13 and on Feb. 20, Ivey said he and the jailers intercepted drugs — including methamphetamine, marijuana and Alprazolam — being smuggled into the jail. Twice they held back to see if they could identify exactly who was organizing the deliveries.
“I didn’t want to tip anybody off,” Ivey said. “I was kind of holding my cards close to my chest.”
Early Tuesday morning, Haralson County jailers started searching a cell block looking for drugs and contraband, he said. The search, which turned up items including a cell phone and tobacco, also turned up messages that seemed to incriminate Guthrie, he said.
At that point, deputies requested that the Drug Task Force assist with the investigation and requested help from the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office K-9 officer with another search, Ivey said. With their assistance, they found more suspected methamphetamine and marijuana, he said.
About 12 hours after the first search, at about 6 p.m., Guthrie was fired and charged when she reported for work, Ivey said.
Additionally, four inmates — Dustin Mullins, Randell Eric Clayton, Christopher Bynum and Tobias Anderson — were charged with possession of drugs and contraband within the jail. Another former inmate and a former employee will also be facing separate charges from previous incidents and the intercepted drugs, Ivey said.
There may be additional charges as the investigation is ongoing, he said.
