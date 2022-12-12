A Buchanan man is facing burglary and other charges after he was discovered naked in a house early Saturday morning.
According to a press release issued by the Haralson County Sheriff, on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 5:31 a.m., deputies were dispatched to a home on Bentley Road in reference to a naked man being in the home.
HCSO Cpl. Rodney Smith was on scene within four minutes of the call after being dispatched, according to the release. Cpl. Smith stated that the naked male was observed running from the back of the home towards the front and was intercepted.
That male, later identified at Terry Scott Mosley, 50 of Buchanan, was detained so deputies could investigate.
According to the HCSO release, homeowners stated that they woke up to a naked male in the master bedroom standing over the female homeowner.
Deputies said Mosley left the room when confronted, and the homeowners called 911 while gathering other household members into a room to wait for deputies.
Mosley was arrested and has been charged with burglary and "other offenses," according to the release. Authorities say that the case is still under investigation and he could potentially face additional charges.
Traffic stop yields drug arrest
TALLAPOOSA — A Haralson County deputy and K9 officer apprehended two men who attempted to flee after a traffic stop last week.
According to a press release issued by the Haralson County Sheriff's Department, on Thursday, Dec. 8, at around 7:51 p.m., HCSO Sgt. McAdams initiated a traffic stop on a Ford truck at the intersection of Lipham and Laundry Street in Tallapoosa. During the traffic stop, the driver was found to have a warrant and Sgt. McAdams asked him to step out of the vehicle. The driver attempted to drive off, but the vehicle stalled so the driver and passenger started to get out of the vehicle to flee on foot.
According to the release, McAdams got K-9 Janco out of the vehicle and advised that he was releasing the dog. At that time both suspects laid down on the ground and followed verbal commands.
When backup arrived, a trafficking amount of methamphetamine was observed in plain view inside the vehicle. The driver was arrested, and the passenger was detained. The investigation has been turned over to the Haralson-Paulding Drug Task Force.
