Haralson County High School FFA member Brooke Tyra recently won the Area 1 FFA Floral Design Career Development Event. The event was held at Cass High School in White, Georgia on September 30, 2021.
Tyra will compete for state honors at the State Floral Design Career Development Event on December 11, 2021 at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College in Tifton, Georgia.
The Floral Design Career Development Event allows students to utilize the principles and elements of design. Each student makes two floral arrangements and answers questions by a panel of judges concerning floral design principles. Students use the principles of balance, proportion and scale, focal point, emphasis, rhythm, harmony and unity, and the technique of flower placement to create their designs. Additionally, students must be able to correctly identify over one hundred floral plant materials and tools.
Tyra, a sophomore, is the daughter of Justin and Jami Tyra of Buchanan. Jesika Holloway is the Haralson County High School FFA advisor.
