In a special meeting and work session on Tuesday night, the Haralson County Commissioners approved a settlement agreement and purchase contract “which will terminate the litigation surrounding the attempt to site a solid waste landfill in Haralson County,” according to a press release.

The agreement was for 2,000 acres of land to be purchased by Haralson County which was originally purchased by Solid Solutions for the purpose of using it as a landfill site as well as an associated industrial park.