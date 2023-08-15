In a special meeting and work session on Tuesday night, the Haralson County Commissioners approved a settlement agreement and purchase contract “which will terminate the litigation surrounding the attempt to site a solid waste landfill in Haralson County,” according to a press release.
The agreement was for 2,000 acres of land to be purchased by Haralson County which was originally purchased by Solid Solutions for the purpose of using it as a landfill site as well as an associated industrial park.
Solid Solutions and Haralson County has been locked into a court battle for nearly two years over the landfill site.
County Commissioners voted against Solid Solutions’ request to rezone the property in March of 2002, even though they had filed an injunction to stop the vote which was denied by Senior Superior Court Judge David Emerson, who serves in Douglas County was appointed to hear the case after Haralson County judges recused themselves. Emerson denied Solid Solution’s request allowing the vote to go forward as scheduled.
Ernest Kaufmann, vice president of Solid Solutions, said after that Commission meeting in March 2022 that he wasn’t surprised by either outcome.
Solid Solutions filed the complaint for an injunction on Feb. 23. It had notified the County Commission counsel on Feb. 11 of its opinion that the county zoning ordinances were invalid.
Then weeks later came the appeal, filed in Haralson County Superior Court, which at the time stated that the County Commission’s decision “was not supported by and was contrary to the relative, objective, reliable facts in the record.”
The request met all standards for rezoning under county ordinances, the appeal states. Yet commissioners denied the rezoning request “not only for reasons not included in those governing criteria, but for no stated articulable objective reason or explanation for that decision.”
Emerson did not reach a verdict in the August 2022 hearing after four hours of hearing arguments regarding the case between Haralson County and Solid Solutions Development.
Emerson reached a verdict in September almost four weeks after the court hearing.
According to the court order, the court declares that the Haralson County zoning ordinance was void. The court orders that the individual commissioners are enjoined from any action to enforce this ordinance regarding the subject property.
“This court finds that the county has failed to comply with the first requirement of the test adopted by the Supreme Court in numerous cases on this issue which is: the document must be sufficiently identified ‘so that there is no uncertainty as to what was adopted,’ ” the court order states.
That prompted the county to file its own appeal through the Georgia State Supreme Court which it won in March of this year.
The Georgia Supreme Court issued a ruling that vacates Superior Court findings from Sept. 6, 2022 in favor of Solid Solutions, stating that the county’s zoning maps were invalid.
The Supreme Court reversed that decision.
According to the Supreme Court’s documents obtained by the Times-Georgian, “in early 2022, Solid Solutions filed a complaint, as amended, in Haralson County Superior Court seeking declaratory, injunctive, and mandamus relief against Haralson County and its commissioners in their official and individual capacities. Haralson County moved to dismiss pursuant to an exclusivity provision in Article I, Section II, Paragraph V of the Georgia Constitution of 1983 (“Paragraph V”), arguing that Solid Solutions named the county commissioners in their individual capacities and, therefore, the action should be dismissed. Solid Solutions moved for summary judgment, arguing that the Haralson County zoning ordinances restricting Solid Solutions’s plans to build a waste disposal facility were void. On September 6, the trial court denied Haralson County’s motion to dismiss and granted Solid Solutions’ plans to build a waste disposal facility were void. On September 6, the trial court denied Haralson County’s motion to dismiss and granted Solid Solutions’s motion for summary judgment.”
“Solid Solutions expressly brought claims for declaratory and injunctive relief against Haralson County ‘pursuant to’ the waiver of sovereign immunity provided by Paragraph V. Subparagraph (b) of that paragraph states that ‘actions filed pursuant to this paragraph against any county . . . shall be brought exclusively against such county,’ and that ‘actions filed pursuant to this paragraph naming as a defendant any individual, officer, or entity other than as expressly authorized under this paragraph shall be dismissed.’ ”
“For these reasons, we reverse the part of the trial court’s order denying the motion to dismiss, vacate the remainder of the trial court’s order, and remand this case with direction that the case be dismissed,” the order states.
As part of the settlement reached on Tuesday night, Solid Solutions will dismiss “with prejudice all litigation still pending in either the Supreme Court or Superior Court. Another stipulation is that Solid Solution, nor their officers or director will agree to never pursue the opening of a solid waste landfill in Haralson County.
“I am glad that we were able to successfully bring this matter to a conclusion once and for all,” Haralson County Commission Chairman Ronnie Ridley said. “While we were confident of our legal position in the litigation, the lawsuit could have stretched out for years while the County would have been in limbo over the status of the landfill. By purchasing the land where the landfill was sited, the Commissioners have not only have brought an end to the fight, but we have also acquired a valuable asset which can be used for important development within the county to sell to recoup a portion of the acquisition price. We are fully confident that this was an excellent deal for the people of Haralson County.”
The BOC also made a joint statement in the same press release expressing gratitude for citizens who spoke out during public meetings.
“That public participation played a great role in the ultimate outcome of this matter,” the BOC stated. “That community involvement made all the difference in how the dispute played out.”
