Haralson County finds themselves in region 7-AA in 2022. The Rebels will have a tough region schedule this year, as 7-AA includes Fannin County, Gordon Central, Model, Murray County, North Murray and Rockmart.
The Rebels will miss star quarterback and UWG commit Clay Hyatt and other graduating seniors, so the Rebels will see who can step up to fill the roster spots.
To start the action for the upcoming season, Haralson will travel all the way to Gulf Shores, Ala. for a mid-June scrimmage against the Gulf Shores Dolphins.
The Rebels travel to Villa Rica High School for a much-anticipated area game against the Wildcats. Both teams fared similarly in their respective classifications last year, with undefeated region records and playoff runs. The only difference was the Wildcats made it to the third round of state playoffs, whereas the Rebels fell just short in the second round.
On August 19, Haralson County moves on to a non-region matchup with Rabun County, a team that will also miss their senior quarterback in the likes of UGA commit Gunner Stockton.
Following Rabun County, the Rebels will renew their rivalry with Bremen in the Blue Devils’ house. Last year, Haralson County won the matchup handily with a 28-point second half, but both teams will have new faces at key positions this year.
After Bremen, the Rebels will have a two-game home stretch with AAA opponents Mary Persons and Upson Lee. Then, region play starts September 23 with a road trip to North Murray.
Region play continues with Gordon Central at home, Rockmart away and two home games against Model and Murray County to wrap up the month of October. Haralson County travels all the way to Fannin County to play their Rebel counterparts in the regular season finale on November 4.
This year, Temple’s region is 4-A Division I. It features just three other teams: Crawford County, Heard County, and Lamar County. Temple and Heard were in the same region last year in 5-AA.
Temple has an area matchup against the Mt. Zion Eagles at home on August 8. Mt. Zion had a solid 7-4 season last year, whereas Temple struggled in a stacked 5-AA region, going 1-7.
The Tigers then move into a two-week stretch of away games against Armuchee and Pike County. After that, Temple will be back at home for a game with Christian Heritage, only to turn around for another two-game away stretch against Chatooga and Lumpkin County.
Temple will spend the latter half of September at home, starting with Pepperell on the 16th. On the 23rd, the Tigers will have a tough test in a Carroll-County matchup against Bowdon, who finished 10-2 last season, including a region title and a playoff win.
The Tigers’ final game in September will be against Midtown.
After their home stretch in September, the Tigers will finally turn to region play against Crawford, Heard and Lamar to wrap up the regular season. This includes a key area matchup at home against Heard County on October 28, a team that went 6-6 last season, including a 49-20 win over Temple.
