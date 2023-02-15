The Haralson County Board of Education discussed and voted on potential purchases to include upgrades in technology coming to the Haralson County School System.
Zac Crosby of the Haralson County School System’s Technology Department talked in front of the council about a $100,000 grant given by the USDA for the Rural Enrichment Initiative. Crosby laid out that the grant would be spent purchasing replacement Interactive Flat Panels and iPads for Tallapoosa Primary School.
The technology department is also looking at a network upgrade that would use ERATE funds. The upgrade will concentrate firstly on the Primary and Elementary school which has the oldest switches and the High School which requires more power than the others. The Middle School will not be refreshed until 2029 or 2030.
Crosby is looking to purchase new switches, servers, and storage arrays to upgrade the current technology at some of the schools. He received bids on each item from Dell, HP, and Lenovo.
For the switches, Dell's cost is $66,284, HP will cost $86,652, and Lenovo's cost is $142,944. For the servers, Dell's cost will run at $40,728 while HP will cost $41,184, and Lenovo's cost will be $66,730. The Storage Array was priced similarly with the cheapest being Dell, Lenovo being most expensive and HP being in the middle.
Crosby recommended the HP products be approved since the Haralson County School District current network infrastructure is running on HP. The board agreed and voted that the HP products be purchased.
