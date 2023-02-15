The Haralson County Board of Education discussed and voted on potential purchases to include upgrades in technology coming to the Haralson County School System.

Zac Crosby of the Haralson County School System’s Technology Department talked in front of the council about a $100,000 grant given by the USDA for the Rural Enrichment Initiative. Crosby laid out that the grant would be spent purchasing replacement Interactive Flat Panels and iPads for Tallapoosa Primary School.

