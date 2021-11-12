On Friday, the Haralson County Rebels hosted a playoff game for just the second time in school history. The Chattooga Indians arrived at Taylor Memorial Stadium with a rather arduous task ahead of them: the Rebels’ ugly eagle offense and a stout defense. The Rebels looked for their first playoff win in school history, and that’s exactly what they accomplished with a 34-7 victory over Chattooga.
Haralson County received the opening kickoff and put together a classic rushing drive, and Clay Hyatt capped it off with a 38 yard TD to put the Rebels in the lead early.
The Chattooga offense came back with one first down, but the Rebel defense forced a punt. After an impressive punt by Hunter Brown, the Rebels were backed up to their own 2-yard line. Hyatt gained the Rebels some breathing room with a demoralizing 10-yard rush up the middle on first down, and the Rebels found themselves deep in Chattooga territory.
The Indians looked to be on the ropes, but the Chattooga defense forced a fumble and took over in their own territory. Chatooga had a chance to get back in the game.
The Rebel defense forced another stop, though, and after the Chattooga punt, the Rebels started where they left off. Hyatt followed a wall of blockers, leaned on Caiden Hughes to keep him stable, and rumbled into the endzone to put the Rebels up 14-0 midway through the second quarter.
Chattooga continued to struggle on offense with another three-and-out. In the first half, the Rebel defense allowed only two first downs. The Rebels constructed another long, bruising drive, and this time Jojo Chandler carried it for a 14-yard TD. It was 21-0 Rebels at the half.
Chattooga came out swinging in the second half with explosive runs by Jayden Freeman, Nick Hester, and Devon Heroch. The Indians converted on a fourth down and nine in Haralson territory. Rowan Burdick rushed to the right, eluded Rebel defenders, and ran for the first Chattooga score of the night.
Haralson County responded very quickly, however. On the read option, Hyatt kept the ball, got the edge to the left, and ran for a 55- yard TD. The stretch following this TD run was rather messy. It was composed of two turnovers by each team, but Haralson County held onto their 28-7 lead going into the fourth quarter.
Clay Hyatt rushed for another TD in the fourth quarter from 19 yards out to cap off the game. Chattooga’s playoff run ended in the first round, and Haralson County came away with their first playoff win in school history, 34-7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.