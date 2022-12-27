Extremely cold temperatures have caused residents to use more water than normal either to prevent freezing or water pipes freezing and then bursting leading to higher demands for the local water authority.
The Haralson County Water Authority is experiencing high demand across the county due to extremely low temperatures and the distribution system storage tanks are at critically low levels, according to HCWA officials.
A boil water advisory is now in effect for the area east of Highway 27, south of Highway 120, and Buchanan city limits due to low tank levels causing low pressure in these areas, per HCWA officials. To protect the public from a potential health hazard, all customers that have experienced low pressure or an outage should boil their water for at least one minute after it reaches a rolling boil for any water used for drinking, cooking, preparing baby food, or any other consumption.
According to HCWA officials, customers should continue to follow this procedure until the HCWA notifies customers that the advisory has been lifted. In addition, customers should conserve water as much as possible.
Continuing to run faucets to prevent freezing will exhaust all reserves and once reserves are exhausted it will take days to receive more and areas could be without water for an extended period of time, per HCWA officials.
Water service is provided by the HCWA for unincorporated areas of the county and the city of Buchanan. The water authority provides clean, fresh drinking water to more than 12,000 customers. Water comes from the Tallapoosa River, Sims Wells, and Cleburne County, Alabama.
