Haralson County High School hosted a ribbon cutting for their newly-constructed College and Career Academy on Wednesday.
“At Haralson County College & Career Academy, we strive to be the critical link between students, employers, and workforce readiness,” said Maegan Rutherford, Haralson County’s CTAE Director and College & Career Academy CEO.
“Our goal is to continue to work closely with our partners to improve access to post-secondary training, enhance technical skills, and continue the pipeline of well-qualified employees.”
“Haralson County College and Career Academy is the product of Superintendent Dr. Jerry Bell’s, the Board of Education’s, and the entire school system’s mission is to provide our community with a skilled workforce. It is a locally funded endeavor, and we appreciate our taxpayers, Board, and Dr. Bell for supporting our progress.”
“Our 15 Pathways are evaluated annually to determine their alignment to our local and regional workforce needs,” she wrote.
Pathways are a series of three courses that students take to gain necessary skills and competencies in a particular area.
“This evaluation led to the expansion and addition of four new Pathways: Industrial Systems Technology, Audio/Visual Film and Technology, Education, and Computer Science & Programming.”
“After conferring with our partners in industry, we determined that these pathways would best fill the current shortages as well as provide high-wage, skilled jobs for our students.”
The new addition to Haralson County High School will also feature an expanded partnership with West Georgia Technical College.
“We are excited to partner with WGTC to bring Industrial Systems Technology to the CCA. This is a Dual Enrollment course which will allow students to work towards earning technical college certificates in Industrial Maintenance.”
“These students will leave the Pathway with extensive knowledge of safety procedures, hydraulic and pneumatic systems, circuit analysis, and Programmable Logic Controllers.”
“We also designed beautiful community spaces to connect the CCA with our partners and advisory boards and meet the need for a space for ceremonies, banquets, and events. The spaces include Cafe Rebelle which is utilized by our Culinary Arts program to serve their monthly three course meal.”
“We also have a Professional Learning Center that can host up to 400 people for larger scale events. Both rooms are equipped with video walls and other technology.”
