Josh Rhett Noble, a Haralson County High School graduate of the class of '99, acted alongside Bruce Willis in what may be Willis' last film, playing the role of Officer Richter. However, the path he took to get there is just as astounding as the accomplishment.
The film, titled "Wrong Place," is available in select theaters and is also available on demand.
" 'Wrong Place' was a fantastic experience," said Noble. "It was one of my first roles after the huge COVID shutdown of our industry. Working with a legend like Bruce Willis one on one is a truly surreal experience."
"He was exceptionally down to earth, and it was an honor to work on what may be his final film after his recent Aphasia diagnosis."
Though his appearance in this film was a great experience for Noble, he is no stranger to working with big names.
"I have been truly blessed to work with some amazing actors and directors. I had the pleasure to share the screen with fellow Georgian Kelli Giddish in 'Law & Order: SVU' along with the iconic Ice-T. I was directed by Fred Berner for that run who was just a true pleasure to work with."
Other recent roles for Noble have included "Jared" in the feature film THIS IS THE YEAR produced by Selena Gomez and directed by David Henrie, as well as other various guest star roles in television, including stints in 'I'd Kill For You' and the Jay-Z-produced 'Time: The Kalief Browder Story.' "
"I also had a blast providing voice and motion capture for the Rockstar-produced video game 'Red Dead Redemption II,' " he said.
Noble says it took persistence, dedication and support to get to the place he is now.
"So much of this industry is about 'right place, right time.' Talent can only get you so far. Your work ethic, ability to grow and adapt and the support of others is all key."
"I studied musical theatre and film at the University of Miami before moving to New York City. I was blessed to perform there and all across the country for many many years. To this day, I love the thrill of performing live in front of an audience. There’s nothing like sharing that energy and experience in real time with others."
"When my beautiful Mother, Janet Noble, was diagnosed with cancer for a third time, I was put into a position where I needed to stay put out of necessity as her caregiver. This shifted my focus from theatre to on-camera work. The last several years of my career have been a whirlwind of new opportunities and a new found love for TV, Film and Voiceover work."
"I unfortunately have now lost both of my parents, my greatest supporters, to cancer. They never understood how I could choose such an unstable path. But, the joy they felt watching me pursue my dream far outweighed any fear of instability. I continue on in their honor."
Noble outlined some of his experiences early in life and at Haralson County before he found his way into the film industry.
"Ever since I was a child, all I ever wanted to do was perform," Noble said. "The ability to make others laugh, feel — to escape their everyday lives has always driven me. I was blessed to find support and encouragement from not only family but my educators in Haralson County."
"When you’re navigating your way through school, you tend to find your 'tribe.' Those people you truly mesh with and create unforgettable bonds. For me, I found that home within the arts."
"The late, great band director Paul Ramsey instilled constant musicality into my veins that continued to heighten the knowledge I learned via my late, beautiful piano teacher (and cousin) Enid Newman."
"As much as I loved band, playing the trumpet and conducting the marching band… I truly fell in love with theatre… hard," he said.
"My first taste of that was in the church musical ‘Down By The Creek Bank,’ followed by the play ‘This Is The Test,’ directed by my middle school theater director, Monica Turner."
"Then came high school. I still remember the day I met the late theatre director, Lisa Abney. She was a bundle of positive energy, vigor and knowledge."
"It was during a performance of the hysterical play ‘Of Widows And Vegetables’ I truly saw Lisa’s dedication. Back then, there was no true theatre space on campus. No fine arts building. No fancy lights or equipment."
"We had a cafe-torium. And no curtains. I watched as Mrs. Abney painstakingly created paper curtains for the cast to use to open and close during the play."
One important performance for Noble during this time was a musical called “The Music Man,” which he later starred in professionally 20 years later.
"It was the musical that first made my late father stand up and say, 'Hey…you could really do this for a living,' " Noble said.
Though Abney passed away not long after Noble's final curtain at HCHS, he says theatre director Kathy Waldrop took over, helping with his preparation for college auditions.
Since his time at the school, Haralson County has constructed a full building devoted to fine arts with a full auditorium for the theater program.
"I may never have had the chance to perform in the new fine arts facility, but everything seemed to come full circle when we lost my mother, educator and arts lover Janet Noble, in 2017. Her 'celebration of life' was held on that stage."
Though his career has taken him to Miami and New York City, among other places, it helps to be back home in Georgia.
"Atlanta is the place for TV/Film production now. Though many actors are still brought in from LA or NYC, ATL is booming with work. I look forward to Atlanta actors getting the true credit they deserve as elite performers in this field, and that’s coming from a 'New York' actor like myself!"
And there's still much more to come in this "New York" actor's career.
"Most recently, I wrapped shooting a role opposite B. Simone in the new Bounce TV comedy Finding Happy,’ " he said. "This fall I will be playing a tenacious role opposite Academy Award-winning Susan Sarandon and three-time Academy of Country Music Award winner Trace Adkins in the new FOX drama Monarch.’ "
"I am blessed to have these experiences and the chance to do what truly makes me... me."
