Haralson County announced on Monday that they have filed an appeal regarding a ruling on Sept. 6 in favor of Solid Solutions stating that the county's zoning maps were invalid.
"The County is filing an appeal today of the Trial Court's order in favor of Solid Solutions and is continuing to pursue all options to defend the County's zoning ordinances and zoning decision," said Haralson County Commission Chairman Ronnie Ridley in a statement.
According to the notice of appeal, the defendant, Haralson County through its Chairman and members of the Haralson County Board of Commissioners, Ronald J. Ridley, David Tarpley, Jamie Brown, John Daniel, and Ryan Farmer, appeal to the Supreme Court of Georgia from the order entered into action on Sept. 6, 2022 on plaintiff’s motion for summary judgment, defendant’s motion to dismiss plaintiff’s complaint, defendant’s motion for refusal or continuance of plaintiff’s motion for summary judgment and defendant’s motion to compel.
According to the notice, the clerk of court is to omit nothing from the record on appeal. The record transmitted to the Supreme Court shall include all transcripts of all proceedings, including the hearings held on March 1, 2022, and Aug. 12, 2022, and any and all other proceedings taken down or transcribed during the pendency of this case.
The Supreme Court of Georgia rather than the Georgia Court of Appeals has jurisdiction of this case on appeal under the Constitution of the State of Georgia because the subject matter of the order appealed involves mandamus and the constitutionality of a zoning ordinance, per the notice.
The appeal stems from Douglas County Chief Superior Court Judge David Emerson ruling on Tuesday, Sept. 6.
According to the original court order, the court declares that the Haralson County zoning ordinance is void. The court ordered that the individual commissioners are enjoined from any action to enforce this ordinance regarding the subject property.
“This court finds that the county has failed to comply with the first requirement of the test adopted by the Supreme Court in numerous cases on this issue which is: the document must be sufficiently identified ‘so that there is no uncertainty as to what was adopted,'” the original court order stated.
Solid Solutions alleged that Haralson County’s “denial of the plaintiff's application for rezoning based on an ordinance which violates the due process requirements of Georgia law is a legally invalid decision in violation of the due process requirements of the Georgia Constitution” because they were seeking a declaration that the county’s zoning ordinance is invalid, per the court order.
According to the original court order, the county presented the two original volumes of what it contended are the county zoning maps. Those maps do not contain the title specified in the county zoning ordinance §50-28 that they are the "Official Zoning Map, Haralson County, Georgia." Rather, they are a series of maps prepared on unspecified dates using aerial photographs of the entire county. They do contain notations that are aerial maps of Haralson County, Bremen, Buchanan, etc, per the court order.
