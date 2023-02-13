The Haralson County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office, Heflin, Ala. Police Department and Anniston Ala. Police Department arrested fugitive Matthew Scott Brock and Bobby Timothy Braggs Thursday night. Brock was wanted in Haralson County on felony charges.

According to the press release issued by the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office, Haralson County Special Operations Unit had followed a lead on a wanted felon hiding out of Haralson County's jurisdiction near Anniston, Alabama. The Special Operations Division made their way to Anniston and made contact with local authorities.

