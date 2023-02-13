The Haralson County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office, Heflin, Ala. Police Department and Anniston Ala. Police Department arrested fugitive Matthew Scott Brock and Bobby Timothy Braggs Thursday night. Brock was wanted in Haralson County on felony charges.
According to the press release issued by the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office, Haralson County Special Operations Unit had followed a lead on a wanted felon hiding out of Haralson County's jurisdiction near Anniston, Alabama. The Special Operations Division made their way to Anniston and made contact with local authorities.
The release stated that while setting up for the raid, vehicles approached the house the men were hiding out in. When the vehicles left the residence, the Anniston Police Department stopped one of the vehicles and located three ounces of methamphetamine. Brock was in one of the vehicles that managed to escape the area.
Local Authorities put out a "Be on the lookout" (BOLO) to surrounding areas and the Special Operations Division began to move back to Haralson County in case Brock returned home.
According to the release, while traveling back to Haralson County, they received a call that Cleburne County authorities had found the suspect’s vehicle in Heflin, Alabama.
During the stop, Cleburne County Sheriff's Deputies found two ounces of methamphetamine and money. They arrested Brock and Braggs who were charged with trafficking methamphetamine. There is currently a hold on Matthew Scott Brock for the felony charge in Haralson County.
Haralson County Sheriff Stacy Williams issued a statement regarding the arrest.
“If you sell drugs in Haralson County, it will only be a matter of time until you are brought to justice," Williams said. "These drugs poison and destroy so many families and we will continue to investigate, arrest, and bring these dealers to justice. If you are wanted out of our jurisdiction, you cannot escape prosecution if you run to another jurisdiction. We continue to build relationships with other agencies to bring offenders to justice.”
