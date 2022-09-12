After months of, at times, contentious negotiations regarding the LOST funds between Haralson County and its municipalities, mainly between the county and the city of Bremen, an agreement was finally reached on Monday morning during an arbitration followed by meetings of the Bremen City Council and the Haralson County Board of Commissioners held at the Haralson County Commissioners' office in Buchanan.
Original negotiations of a new agreement for the distribution of local option sales tax proceeds between the county and the cities therein were discussed in June during a monthly Board of Commissioners' meeting. The newest proposal from the city of Bremen at that time advised that the remaining 50% of the LOST proceeds be split among the municipalities based on population. This means that Bremen's share of the total proceeds would be nearly 30% up from 26.7%, which is stated in a previous issue of the Gateway-Beacon newspaper, with Temple's share going up from .16% to .27%, and every other municipality — Waco, Tallapoosa, and Buchanan — will be losing going from 2.3% to 2.7%, 13.58% to 16%, and 4% to 5.1%, respectively.
During earlier negotiations, County Clerk Alison Palmer stated that there's a deadline of 60 days after the start of negotiations to come to an agreement. If they couldn't come to an agreement, it would go into arbitration. After the Board of Commissioner's meeting that was held on Tuesday, August 2, Haralson County did not readily accept the LOST distribution proposal by Bremen; instead, it was tabled for discussion at the request of John Daniel which was approved by the rest of the board. Because the item was tabled, arbitration was next up on the table.
"Currently, there's about 4.7 million dollars being collected in sales tax." Bremen City Manager Perry Hicks said after the executive session and special called meeting on Monday. "It's going to be more this year just because of inflation. It will be going up to about 5.3 million dollars. And so if you take the percentage and apply it to the 4.7 or the 5.3, that's what each city will then get."
At the meeting in August, Daniel came up with a model of numbers that had Haralson County receiving 50% which is $2,341,327, Bremen receiving 28.22% which is $1,321,445, Buchanan receiving 4.4% which is $206,036, Tallapoosa receiving 14.61% which is 684,135, Waco receiving 2.5% which is $117,066, and Temple receiving .27% which is $12.643.
"There has been considerable conversation generated requesting that the city of Bremen accept a percentage of the municipality share of the proceeds at a figure less than its population base. To this, we cannot agree. We submit that the only fair and equitable distribution of the municipalities share of the funds is in accordance with population," Mayor Sharon Sewell said in her letter to Chairman Ronnie Ridley in August.
The number model that the city of Bremen proposed has Haralson County receiving the agreed 50%, Bremen receiving 29.96% which is $1,402,923, Buchanan receiving 3.95% which is $184,964, Tallapoosa receiving 13.57% which is $635,436, Waco receiving 2.25% which is $105,359, and Temple receiving .27% which is $12,643.
On Monday, September 12, Bremen's proposal was discussed during an executive session held in regards to the negotiations between Bremen and Haralson County. With commission members Daniel and Ryan Farmer absent, the already signed and sent document was affirmed and the motion was carried.
Immediately after the executive session, the county held a special-called meeting with only one item on the agenda, the LOST resolution and Intergovernmental agreement. The vote was affirmed and Haralson County Commissioners passed the vote for the 50/50 split between the county and cities and dividing the city portion by population.
"This sales tax is then reflected as a "roll back" of your property tax," Hicks said. "On your property tax bill, you will see this credit on there, 'roll back.' That's what this is. This particular division requires the county and that city or those cities that represent 50% or more of the city. But in our case, we are nearly 60%. So, as a base comparison, Bremen is to Haralson, what Carrollton is to Carroll. Bremen is the biggest city in Haralson County."
Chairman Ridley stated that after several months of negotiations and an arbitration meeting between Haralson County and its cities, an agreement has been signed. Not everyone was happy with the agreement, but it has been signed and they will not lose this line of revenue that helps reduce property taxes.
"I am pleased that all local government can come together and discuss the LOST funds," Commissioner Jamie Brown said. "I wish everyone had that same mentality. To have some proceeds is better than going back and forth..."
