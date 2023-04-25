The Haralson County Sheriff’s Office arrested Ashley Nichole Spear Brice, 29, of Carrollton, and Ethan Briggs Roe, 28 of Fruithurst, Alabama in the afternoon of Thursday April 20.
Haralson County Deputies responded to a call at 2:45 p.m. to Waddell Road that dispatch informed them there was a burglary in progress. Upon arrival, the first deputy observed a female attempting to flee the scene and detained her at that time. Once other deputies arrived to assist, they were able to see that Brice, along with a male, had allegedly forced entry into a building on the victim’s property and had taken items out of the building.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.