Pictured, from left, are Sheriff Stacy Williams, Auxiliary Investigator/Crimes Scene Response Team Amanda Carter, Home Depot representatives Bridgette Cox and John East, Fire Chief Garrett Brubaker, Fire Deputy Chief John Entrekin and Chief Deputy Jamison Sailors.

The Haralson County Sheriff’s Office issued a statement on their Facebook Monday afternoon encouraging members of the community to reach out to either the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office or Fire Department if they are in need of a new smoke detector. The post says that “smoke detectors give you valuable minutes if there is a fire in your home, and those minutes could make all the difference to you and your family.”

The initiative is in response to an incident where a Haralson County couple lost their lives in a deadly house fire Nov. 21. Since the fire, Sheriff Stacy Williams and Fire Chief Garrett Brubaker have worked to find donors that could commit to Operation Save a Life, a campaign to make sure Haralson County residents have a working smoke detector.

