The Haralson County Sheriff’s Office issued a statement on their Facebook Monday afternoon encouraging members of the community to reach out to either the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office or Fire Department if they are in need of a new smoke detector. The post says that “smoke detectors give you valuable minutes if there is a fire in your home, and those minutes could make all the difference to you and your family.”
The initiative is in response to an incident where a Haralson County couple lost their lives in a deadly house fire Nov. 21. Since the fire, Sheriff Stacy Williams and Fire Chief Garrett Brubaker have worked to find donors that could commit to Operation Save a Life, a campaign to make sure Haralson County residents have a working smoke detector.
The operation kicked off in December with a donation from Vice President of Mini Gadgets, Rebecca Perry. The donation brought in 60 smoke detectors to the county.
With the campaign gaining momentum Home Depot found out about Haralson County’s endeavor. Bridgette Cox and John East of Home Depot met with Williams and Brubaker in January to look into a potential donation. Home Depot has donated 250 smoke detectors to the citizens of Haralson County in support of Operation Save a Life
“I thank home depot for this donation and I would like to encourage any resident of Haralson County that does not have a working smoke detector to reach out to us,” Williams said. "Having an operational smoke detector can prevent a death and give you crucial minutes to get yourself and your family out of your home in case of a fire. These smoke detectors are free to our citizens, all we need you to do is reach out to us.”
Installation will also be free and completed by fire department personnel.
