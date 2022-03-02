The Haralson County Commission on Tuesday unanimously denied a rezoning request by Solid Solutions Development that would have allowed the company to proceed with building a landfill and industrial park in the county.
Their decision was met with applause and cries of thanks and relief from the audience.
“Praise the Lord,” one man said loud enough to be heard above the applause.
The commissioners almost didn’t have the chance to vote on the request, though.
The company filed a complaint with the Superior Court asking for an injunction to stop the vote, the hearing for which was held just hours before at 10 a.m.
Senior Superior Court Judge David Emerson, who serves in Douglas County was appointed to hear the case after Haralson County judges recused themselves. Emerson denied Solid Solution’s request about 1:30 p.m. allowing the vote to go forward as scheduled.
Ernest Kaufmann, vice president of Solid Solutions, said after the Commission meeting that he wasn’t surprised by either outcome.
The complaint was filed on the advice of the company’s counsel, he said.
“We follow their advice, which we think is good advice,” he said.
Solid Solutions filed the complaint for an injunction on Feb. 23. It had notified the County Commission counsel on Feb. 11 of its opinion that the county zoning ordinances were invalid. The company received no response from the county, the complaint noted.
According to the company’s complaint, Solid Solutions requested all documents pertaining to the adoption of zoning maps in the county in January. In response to the request, it received minutes of meetings in which the zoning ordinances were adopted and amended with no reference to zoning maps. Additionally, representatives of the company saw the zoning map in the County’s zoning director’s office did not show any sort of certification, the complaint stated.
The complaint states that according to Georgia law, “The map or maps must have been in existence and identified and adopted as such at the same time and in conjunction with the adoption of the zoning ordinance” and that must be shown “through official minutes of the zoning ordinance adoption, an ordinance, resolution, certification or similar official documentation reflecting the adoption of the zoning maps with and as part of the zoning ordinance.”
Therefore the complaint further states, that the plaintiffs are in danger of losing their property rights to develop property for a lawful and beneficial business based on an invalid zoning map.
Judge Emerson did not rule on the merits of Solid Solution’s allegations that Haralson County’s zoning ordinance is invalid.
In his ruling, he stated that the injunction “is an extraordinary remedy and the power to grant it must be ‘prudently and cautiously exercised.’ … The grant or denial of an interlocutory injunction will not be reversed on appeal unless the trial court made an error of law that contributed to the decision.”
In his decision, he noted that there are four requirements for such an injunction including irreparable harm to the plaintiff, the harm to the plaintiff is greater than the harm to the defendant, there is substantial likelihood that the plaintiff will win the case at a trial and granting the injunction will not be a disservice to the public. Most important in the decision is the harm to the plaintiff, Emerson wrote.
That wasn’t proven, he said.
Solid Solutions does not know that the commissioners will deny the rezoning request, Emerson stated in his decision. If the county commissioners do deny Solid Solution’s rezoning request, it would be able to appeal the decision in Superior Court, he added.
“This court is unable to agree with the plaintiff’s contention that it will suffer irreparable harm if the court fails to enjoin the Haralson County Board of Commissioners from making a decision on the plaintiff’s rezoning application,” Emerson wrote.
And the question of the validity of the zoning ordinance was a question he couldn’t answer at this time, he wrote.
“Essentially, the plaintiff seeks to have this court on less than 48-hours notice declare void the entire zoning ordinance and all zoning decisions by the county pursuant to that ordinance since the county commissioners adopted it in 1998, and thereby leave the county with no zoning ordinance until such time as the commissioners could adopt a new ordinance,” Emerson wrote in his decision. “For this court to declare Haralson County’s zoning ordinance void where the county has had only one day to respond to the complaint in this case, would hardly maintain the status quo.”
Therefore, he denied the company’s injunction request.
David Mecklin, the Haralson County attorney, said he was surprised that the complaint was filed before the commissioners voted.
“That was something unexpected,” Mecklin said.
But he had expected an appeal.
“Somebody was going to appeal the decision, one way or the other,” Mecklin said.
Commission Chairman Ronnie Ridley agreed and he was pleased with the judge’s decision.
“It was too soon to make a decision,” Ridley said. “At this point, no one had suffered any harm.”
Kaufmann declined to comment on the company’s next move.
During their meeting, commissioners also reappointed Bobby Meehan to a six-year term on the Haralson County Board of Health, and Mitch Dennis to a six-year term on the Airport Authority Board.
They approved the purchase of a skid steer from the South Dakota manufacturer of the equipment for $74,900. The item will be purchased with money made by selling off old and unused equipment, Ridley said.
The commissioners also approved a request by William Sewell to rezone a portion of his property located on Cashtown Road from agricultural, A-1, to conditional use. Sewell plans to use the property for an event venue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.