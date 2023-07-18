For the past five years, throughout both Georgia’s 159 counties and 32 different countries, on July 14th, all 66 books of Scripture have been read aloud on courthouse steps in a span of just 45 minutes.

In Haralson County, Sheriff Stacy Williams has organized the event for the past three years, with community members reading Scripture on the steps of Buchanan’s historic courthouse, now the town’s public library, on the square.