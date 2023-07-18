For the past five years, throughout both Georgia’s 159 counties and 32 different countries, on July 14th, all 66 books of Scripture have been read aloud on courthouse steps in a span of just 45 minutes.
In Haralson County, Sheriff Stacy Williams has organized the event for the past three years, with community members reading Scripture on the steps of Buchanan’s historic courthouse, now the town’s public library, on the square.
The original organizer of the event, Jerri Tuck, chose the date and time — July 14, or 7/14 at 07:14 hours — as a nod to 2 Chronicles 7:14, which reads, “If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land.”
A number of notable community figures got up early Friday morning to pray and read Scripture in Buchanan, starting with the book of Deuteronomy Chapter 31 going through Joshua Chapter 2, as Haralson County’s portion of the Scripture.
Those reading scripture included HCSO Chaplin Sgt. Alton Stamey, Sheriff Stacy Williams, HCSO Chief Deputy Jamison Sailors, HCSO Captain Donnie Mapp, Buchanan City Police Chief David Ratner, City of Bremen Police Chief Keith Pesnell, HC District Attorney Sara Japour, Haralson County Coroner Patty Hutcheson, City of Buchanan Mayor A.J. Scott, City of Bremen Mayor Sharon Sewell, City of Tallapoosa Mayor Brett Jones, City of Waco Mayor Travis Prichard, Haralson County Clerk of Superior Court Amy Muse, Haralson County Tax Commissioner Natasha Pope, Haralson County Probate Judge Eddie Hulsey, Haralson County Magistrate Judge Jason Blackmon, Haralson County District 2 Commissioner Danny Elsberry, State Representative Tyler Paul Smith, and Pastor Ricky Shirley.
“Our nation is constantly facing a crisis,” Sheriff Williams said, “and I can think of no better way to help solve our problems then bringing all our county and city officials together to pray to our God and read his word to heal our land.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.