At their meeting on Tuesday, Haralson County Board of Education members honored the teachers of the year from each school and announced the system teacher of the year.
Ryan Williams, of Buchanan Primary School; Kristi Gilley, of Buchanan Elementary School; Chandel Lanier, of Tallapoosa Primary School; Meagan Richardson, of West Haralson Elementary School; Sammantha Dixon, of Haralson County Middle School and Gale Brown, of Haralson County High School were treated to dinner and a glass apple shaped award for their nominations as teachers of the year at their schools.
The Board’s meeting room was arranged to accommodate six tables, one for each system school, large enough for the teachers of the year, their families and the principals. A buffet with chicken salad, croissants, fruit, and desserts was set up just outside the room for them to enjoy.
Assistant Superintendent Benjie Cole, explained the teacher of the year program at the start of the meeting. Because of the long process the state goes through to select the state teacher of the year, this year’s nominees are actually the 2024 teachers of the year, he said.
As each teacher was introduced, they had the opportunity to shake hands with each of the board members and Superintendent Jerry Bell.
Then, Cole announced that Richardson, the lead special education teacher at West Haralson Elementary, had been selected by a five-person committee as the system’s teacher of the year. The process to select the system teacher of the year from among the six nominees was extensive, he said.
“It included a classroom observation, an essay that we asked each one of them to write, an interview with the five-person panel and then a principal recommendation letter,” Cole said. “We do not have a loser here; all six of them are excellent teachers.”
Richardson will go on to represent the Haralson County school system in the state Teacher of the Year selection.
In other business the board members:
• approved notifying the Georgia Department of Education that it would be creating a new Facilities Plan for the system. An updated plan must be filed with the Department every five years, Bell said.
• approved a resolution notifying the State Department that the system had used special purpose local option sales tax proceeds for a canopy at the high school. The state had approved the project for state facilities money, but that money can be saved for another project, Bell told the board members.
• approved overnight trips for Fast Pitch Softball and for the Skills USA State Championship. Four students and two chaperones will be attending the Skills USA field trip.
• approved a number of board policies with no changes including emergency closings and public participation at board meetings.
• approved amendments to a board policy about accreditation with changes suggested by the attorney to bring it up to date with current laws.
• tabled amendments to another policy dealing with the Family Medical Leave Act for 30 days for public review.
• heard a report highlighting some student achievements at the College and Career Academy at Haralson County High School including the certification of 16 certified nursing assistants, and three EKG technicians, and 170 of the students working more than 30,000 hours and earning $300,000.
