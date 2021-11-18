At their meeting a week ago, Haralson County Board of Education members authorized their superintendent to sign a payment in lieu of tax document for Carroll EMC and SyncGlobal in an agreement that could bring high-speed internet to much of the county.
Zac Crosby, director of Technology for the school system, said that about 65% of Haralson County Schools students still do not have access or have limited access to quality internet service.
“The SyncGlobal and the Carroll EMC thing, if it comes to fruition like they hope it will, if it will get to the outer reaches of our county where we don’t have anything currently, it’s going to be a boon for this place,” Crosby said. “It’s going to help with housing and infrastructure and it’s really going to push people to Haralson County, especially with all the good things that we’re doing here in the district.”
Carroll EMC and SyncGlobal applied for a federal grant to install fiber optic to every Carroll EMC customer in the county, which will give them access to internet service every bit as good as is available in downtown Atlanta, said Eric McDonald, president of the Haralson County Development Authority.
The Haralson County Commission has allocated $2.4 million in matching funds for the grant, if it is awarded, he said. But the companies also wanted the abatement to help with the expenses associated with the expansion. Both the Commission and the BOE will need to sign off on the abatement, McDonald said.
“The majority of the project is in the unincorporated area anyway because the cities already have broadband infrastructure,” he said.
The whole project will cost about $32 million and take about four years, McDonald said.
“They’ve applied for a couple of different, various grants that would get the county to, gosh, almost 90-something% coverage,” McDonald said.
The proposed 10-year tax abatement would be only on the new investment, so it wouldn’t cause the county’s tax base to go down, he said. And every dime of the abatement would be plowed back into the county for the project, McDonald said.
“It’s all going back in to make sure the students in Haralson County have access to whatever you’re pushing out there on the internet,” he said.
When they’re done, there will only be one corner in the northwest part of the county that won’t have access to high-speed internet, he added.
In other business board members:
• recognized three members of the school system’s transportation department, Brian Underwood, shop foreman; Matt Cook, shop mechanic; and Ethan Davis, a work-based learning student who is working as a shop mechanic.
• heard that the school system’s new police department has identified the officers it would like to hire. Those officers would bring a cumulative 98 years of experience to the department, said John Daniel, who will serve as the head of the department. He is still working on the policy and procedures for the new department.
• heard that the school system’s graduation rate was 98%, the highest in the county and in all the counties contiguous to Haralson County, Assistant Superintendent Benjie Cole said.
• approved an overnight field trip request to Tifton, Georgia, for a flower designing competition.
• approved a number of board policies including use of school facilities, interrogations and investigations and contract awards procedures with no changes.
• accepted a bid from Superior Maintenance for $131,512 to install an above-ground gas fuel tank and dispenser next to the diesel tank at the Buchanan office to create a fueling station for the system’s buses. The project will be funded with local option sales tax for education proceeds.
• approved bids from Legacy Mechanical Services Inc. to replace the heating and cooling systems at Haralson County High School and add them at West Haralson Elementary and Buchanan Elementary schools for $916,442 and $165,592 respectively. The company was the only bidder on the projects.
• approved surplus lists from Haralson County Middle, Buchanan Elementary, Tallapoosa Primary, Haralson County High and West Haralson Elementary schools. The lists are of items that are no longer used or useable and can now be disposed of by the schools.
• approved a number of unnamed personnel decisions.
