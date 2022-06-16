Haralson County Board of Education members on Tuesday held a second public hearing on a proposed $45 million budget and then unanimously approved it during the meeting that followed.
The fiscal year 2023 budget reflects increases in teacher salaries instituted by the state budget, increases in local supplements, step raises, a 3% raise for classified employees, and increases in benefits associated with those raises, Angie Campbell, chief financial officer for the school system, told the board members. Some contracts also have increased in cost as has risk management insurance, she said.
What the budget does not include is increased fuel and utility costs, she said. The system has American Rescue Plan Act and Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funding which it can tap to help deal with those increases, Campbell said.
“Richard Woods, the state schools superintendent, and the governor said that we could transfer some of our expenses from fuel into those ESSER and ARPA funds,” she said. “So that should offset the fuel costs for us over the next school year.”
The budget also reflects increases in revenue from the state, Campbell said.
“Our state revenues that we earned for FY 23 from the QBE (quality basic education) state allotment, they’ve been fully restored — no austerity (cuts),” she said.
The federal grant revenue and revenue from the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act and ARPA are based on fiscal year 2022 funding in the budget, Campbell said.
“(The grants) are usually the same or exceed by just a small amount,” Campbell said. CARES Act and ARPA funds are also a part of that. They’ll be a work in progress over the next year.”
Superintendent Jerry Bell added that the system has not received an estimate of the local property tax digest yet, “But we were told there should be a slight increase to that digest.”
Nearly two-thirds of the budget or $28 million is spent for direct instruction. The next largest expense is for maintenance and operations at $2.9 million, followed closely by school administration at $2.6 million and transportation at $2.1 million.
The school expects to end FY 23 with a fund balance of $15,792,454 and increase of about $2,000 from FY 22.
In other business board members:
• held a closed session to discuss personnel after which they approved a number of unnamed personnel recommendations.
• accepted a bid from R & R Builders and Construction, LLC, to build a 12-foot by 32-foot visitor side school box at Haralson County High School. R & R was the low bidder at $270,000.
• approved declaring a number of items surplus from Buchanan Elementary and Primary schools, West Haralson Elementary School and School Nutrition. The items can no be disposed of by the schools.
• approved overnight field trips for the FFA Leadership Conference and Skills USA, both in July.
• approved a number of board policies including those dealing with non-resident students, board member conflict of interest resolution and Board Code of Ethics. Another group of policies was tabled for public input.
• recognized the system’s instructional coaches: Crystal Alred, Michelle Nowlin, Laura Dickerson, Jessica Bentley, Shoney Brice and Kim Hammond for their hard work. The students test scores had increased to the highest level the system had seen in five years at nearly every subject and level in part to their work, Assistant Superintendent Benjie Cole said.
